MicroVision: Promising AI Business Model But Not Correctly Valued

da-kuk

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw an increase in its stock price from close to $3-$4 to more than $6-$8 in less than two months. I am glad that my last analysis resulted in such a beneficial outcome. With that, considering the exposure of MicroVision to the recession in Germany and Europe and the lack of recent communications from management, I cannot really justify the current valuation. I believe that the current headcount reported by MVIS is also too small to justify the current market capitalization.

MicroVision: Great Partners, Growing Target Market, And Impressive Stock Performance

MicroVision designs and sells lidar hardware and software solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems markets.

The company recently received a lot of recognition because of its partners in the tech industry and the automotive sector. Even if you do not like the current stock price, I believe that there is a lot to like about the business model of MVIS.

Source: microvision.com

The company recently received a significant amount of interest from market participants, mainly because the company operates in a target market that is expected to grow at close to 30-50% CAGR from 2025 to 2030. I assessed the potential valuation of MVIS in a recent article. I believe that readers may want to have a look at that article before having a look at this one. Perhaps having a look at the recent stock dynamics could also bring some interest.

Source: Work From Malak

MicroVision: After Large Stock Returns, I Wonder Whether It Is Time To Sell

In my previous article, I noted that future free cash flow from 2023 to 2033 would imply a valuation of not more than $4.85 per share. After the publication of the article, MVIS saw an increase in its share price from close to $3-$4 to more than $6. I congratulate investors who bought shares at around $3-$4, and they are now sitting on impressive gains.

Source: Work From Malak

With that, about the recent stock returns, I believe that I need to reassess the valuation of the MVIS. I do not say that the share price could not hit $10 or even $15 in the future. I just say that I find some difficulties in justifying such a valuation.

Valuation And Number Of Employees

I believe that having a look at the total number of employees and the market capitalization could help assess the fair valuation of MVIS. We can start by having a look at the acquisitions made by MVIS. Ibeo, from Germany, was acquired in 2023 for close to $21 million, including cash paid, cash in escrow, holdback, and advances.

We completed the acquisition of Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH ("Ibeo") assets on January 31, 2023 pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated December 1, 2022, by and between our wholly owned subsidiary, MicroVision GmbH organized under the laws of The Federal Republic of Germany. Source: 10-Q

According to Linkedin, Ibeo had close to 400 employees. However, further research from Zoominfo reports that Ibeo had about 325 employees. In any case, the market capitalization of MVIS divided by the headcount is not far from $0.06 million.

With its new 4D solid state LiDAR ibeoNEXT Ibeo set a milestone on the path to fully autonomous driving. Ibeo employs more than 400 people at its locations in Hamburg (Germany), Eindhoven and Detroit and is about to establish a subsidiary in China. Source: Linkedin

Source: 10-Q

According to a list of competitors of MVIS, the market capitalization/total employees' ratio stands between around $7 million and $0.149 million. It is also worth noting that the ratio has never really been that high. From 1995, none of the competitors reported a ratio of significantly more than $7 million per employee.

Source: Ycharts

Now, according to MVIS, after the acquisition of Ibeo, the total headcount stood at close to 350 employees. If we assume a market capitalization close to $1.35 billion or $1.5 billion, we would be talking about a ratio of $3.85-$4.2 million per employee. It means that we could go to $7 million/employee, which could even double the current price mark. However, the downside risk appears quite significant. Considering that I wrote an article at $3-$4 per share, I would consider selling right now at $6-$8 per share.

As of February 24, 2023, throughout our global offices, we had approximately 350 full-time employees, which included the employees who joined MicroVision in connection with our acquisition of assets from Ibeo. Source: 10-k

Source: Ycharts

MicroVision Appears To Be Trading At More Than 100x Sales

In the last quarterly report, MVIS reported sales close to $0.78 million, research and development close to $12 million, and total operating expenses close to $21 million. With these figures, in my view, the total market valuation of more than $1 billion appears too large.

Source: 10-Q

With other growing tech companies, and competitors trading at close to 1x-27x forward sales, MVIS appears to be trading at close to 106x forward revenue. In sum, MVIS does not appear cheap as compared to peers.

Source: Ycharts

MicroVision Is Exposed To German Markets And European Markets, And They Entered A Recession In The First Quarter Of 2023

There is a lot of new information about the economic situation in Europe, which entered a recession in Q1, 2023. In fact, Germany, where MVIS is currently operating after the acquisition of Ibeo, is in a recession too. With this in mind, I believe that selling MVIS right now could be advisable.

The euro zone entered a recession in the first quarter of this year, and economists are not optimistic for the coming months. The 20-member bloc reported gross domestic product of -0.1% for the first quarter, according to revised estimates from the region's statistics office, Eurostat, released Thursday. Source: Euro zone enters recession after Germany, Ireland growth revision. The German economy was in recession in early 2023 after household spending in Europe's economic engine finally succumbed to the pressure of high inflation. Source: German economy entered recession as inflation hurt consumers

MicroVision Did Not Really Explain The Recent Increase In The Stock Price

I dislike that I cannot really explain why the stock price increased that much. The company did not provide a press release noting any kind of acquisition, new development, or corporate transaction. The press release was issued on May 9, 2023. I really do not think that the new information reported in May could explain why the share price keeps trending up in June.

Source: microvision.com

I believe that the stock price movement could be explained by a massive short squeeze against the short positions that many people built on MVIS. Short sellers may be buying to get out of their positions, which may be pushing the stock price north. If this is the case, I cannot say whether the stock price could reach $10, $15, or $20 per share. However, without clear information about what happens, I believe that closing the position makes sense.

Source: Ycharts

Risks From Equity Dilution

Considering the current stock price, I believe that management and the Board of Directors may try to launch an equity offering. It would be a smart move considering that the stock price is trading at its maximum level since May 2022. Recent increases in the share count also seem to indicate that management may believe that it is a great time for a sale of equity.

Source: Ycharts

If MVIS raises some new cash from the sale of equity, management could use the new money to reduce its accrued liabilities for the Ibeo business combination, pay its operating lease liabilities, or reduce its contract liabilities. The company could also accelerate the development of capacity, and report a larger amount of property and equipment.

Source: 10-Q

Risks From Stock Price Volatility And Smart Money Leaving MVIS

A position in the stock means exposure to a large amount of stock price volatility. Management was very clear about this risk in the last quarterly report because it cannot really do anything when investors start buying like they did recently.

Our stock price has fluctuated significantly in the past, and may continue to be volatile in the future. Over the 52-week period ending May 5, 2023, our common stock has traded at a low of $1.82 and a high of $5.96. We may continue to experience sustained depression or substantial volatility in our stock price in the foreseeable future unrelated to our operating performance or prospects. Source: 10-Q

There is another clear indication that we may see stock price declines soon. The number of institutional investors who held shares of MVIS seemed to decline recently. According to Ycharts, the number of institutions declined recently. I wonder whether a decline in the share price will follow the amount of smart money in the stock.

Source: Ycharts

Conclusion

MicroVision recently delivered significant stock returns to my followers and those who bought shares one month ago. I believe that it is time to close the position in the stock. Without any recent communication from management, many institutional investors selling their positions, and a lot of skepticism in the social media, I could not explain further stock price increases. I do not think that future FCF generation could explain the stock price at $6-$8 per share. Besides, the number of employees working inside MVIS, even taking into account the new employees from Ibeo Automotive Systems, do not seem enough to justify the current market capitalization. Finally, considering the ongoing recession in Europe and Germany, I do not think the next quarterly earnings are going to be better than those in the past.