Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MicroVision: Promising AI Business Model But Not Correctly Valued

Jun. 09, 2023 1:48 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
200 Followers

Summary

  • MicroVision's stock price increased from around $3-$4 to over $6-$8 in less than two months.
  • The company's exposure to the recession in Germany and Europe, as well as a lack of recent communication from management, raises concerns.
  • I recommend selling the stock at its current price, as future free cash flow and employee headcount do not seem to support the current market capitalization.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw an increase in its stock price from close to $3-$4 to more than $6-$8 in less than two months. I am glad that my last analysis resulted in such a beneficial outcome. With that, considering the exposure of MicroVision

Source: microvision.com

Source: microvision.com

Source: Work From Malak

Source: Work From Malak

Source: Work From Malak

Source: Work From Malak

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: microvision.com

Source: microvision.com

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
200 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.