Saputo Inc. (SAPIF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 09, 2023 12:52 PM ETSaputo Inc. (SAPIF), SAP:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.03K Followers

Saputo Inc. (OTCPK:SAPIF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicholas Estrela - Director, IR

Lino Saputo - President and CEO

Maxime Therrien - CFO and Secretary

Carl Colizza - President and COO, North America

Leanne Cutts - President and COO, International & Europe

Conference Call Participants

George Doumet - Scotiabank

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Tamy Chen - BMO

Michael Van Aelst - TD Securities

Chris Li - Desjardins Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Saputo Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in the listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Friday, June 9, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Nick. Please go ahead.

Nicholas Estrela

Thank you, Frank. Good morning and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 earnings call. Our speakers today will be Lino Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. For the question and answer session, Lino and Maxime will be supported by Carl Colizza, President and Chief Operating Officer. North America, and Leanne Cutts, President and Chief Operating Officer, International and Europe.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this webcast and conference call is being recorded and the webcast will be posted on our website along with the second quarter investor -- along with the fourth quarter investor presentation. Please also note that some of the statements provided during this call are forward-looking. Such statements are based on assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

We refer to our cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information in our annual reports, press

