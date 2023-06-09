Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riot Platforms: The 3 NOs And The Defiance Of Limited Supply

Jun. 09, 2023 2:04 PM ETRiot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT)
Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.57K Followers

Summary

  • 3 NOs: No end to dilution, No guidance beyond 2023, No strong catalysts until Bitcoin halving 2024.
  • RIOT Blockchain's recent doubling of authorized shares suggests no end of dilution in sight, such policy looked counter-intuitive to Bitcoin's limited supply.
  • Shrinking prepaid suggests another round of massive dilution incoming.
  • RIOT's 2023 Q1 all-in mining cost per Bitcoin came in at $46,200, while Bitcoin has to trade above $67,915 to justify its $1.86bn market cap.

Generic police lights and crime scene tape

Ajax9/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: RIOT's 'Debt-Ceiling'-Equivalent Crisis

In our previous article, we established that different miners adopted different capital structures to stay afloat amid Bitcoin's pessimistic performance. Some Bitcoin miners like CleanSpark (CLSK) aggressively sell Bitcoins mined

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.57K Followers
Thesis | Price Targets | Analytics | Newsletters.We're a team of analysts that focus on researching and deploying transparent and easy-to-follow methodology to suggest conservative price targets for companies. We primarily focus on growth companies and cryptocurrency. Value and dividend companies are covered occasionally..Follow us for more timely and short-form updates: Twitter: https://twitter.com/madeeasyfinance Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madeeasyfinance/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.