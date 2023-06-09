Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tenaris S.A.: A Solid Option In The Oil And Gas Industry

Jun. 09, 2023 2:08 PM ETTenaris S.A. (TS)
The Moose Investor profile picture
The Moose Investor
60 Followers

Summary

  • Tenaris S.A. has experienced rapid revenue growth, with net sales increasing 75% YoY to reach $4.4 billion.
  • The company has a strong financial position, with a solid balance sheet and substantial cash flows, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Despite concerns about a slowdown in drilling projects and the rise of renewables, Tenaris is expected to continue serving a large market and delivering solid returns to shareholders.

teamwork: group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

industryview

Introduction

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is a prominent worldwide manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products for the energy industry. With a robust presence in more than 30 countries, Tenaris caters to a diverse customer base, which includes oil and gas

Some operational highlights from the last report

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

The demand for energy and the sources of it

Energy Demand (EIA)

The assets the company has

Assets (Balance Sheet)

The liabilities the company has

Liabilities (Balance Sheet)

The earnings estimates the coming years

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The comapny vs the S&P 500

TS vs S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

The Moose Investor profile picture
The Moose Investor
60 Followers
The Moose Investor focuses on covering companies primarily within the tech sector but also ventures into other industries occasionally. Analysis of companies and a convincing decision is what will be found here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.