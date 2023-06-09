industryview

Introduction

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is a prominent worldwide manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products for the energy industry. With a robust presence in more than 30 countries, Tenaris caters to a diverse customer base, which includes oil and gas companies, drilling contractors, and industrial manufacturers. The company specializes in offering a comprehensive range of seamless and welded steel tubes, along with premium connections and associated accessories.

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

TS has proven itself very able to grow revenues at a rapid pace as highlighted in the latest earnings report. Despite there being a sentiment around the oil and gas industry that they will go out of fashion eventually, the truth seems to be that there is still very much capital floating around here. TS shows that to be true demand hasn't slowed and net sales ended up growing 75% YoY to reach $4.4 billion. The company is trading at a very low valuation compared to the rest of the sector and with strong cash flows being generated I think there is substantial value here to be had for investors interested. I rate TS a buy and feel like getting in at these price levels will be great looking back in a few years.

Growth Opportunity

Achieving a complete transition away from oil and natural gas in the near future appears improbable due to the substantial changes required in major trends and the replacement of non-renewable energy sources. The current limitations in terms of manpower and capital make it challenging to swiftly execute such a transition. The logistical complexities involved in overhauling the existing system are extensive and would span several decades. Furthermore, the resilience of natural gas in the United States is evident, as it is projected to experience a 3% increase in 2023 compared to 2022 levels. This contradicts the narrative for an immediate shift towards a greener society.

Energy Demand (EIA)

Highlighted by the company themselves in their investor presentation is the picture above which I think tells the story about how renewables will be a bigger part of our energy sector, but that traditional methods will still very much persist. Giving a company like TS still a very large and demanding market to serve.

Looking at the remainder of the year I think the outlook the company has is fair. They had a fantastic start to the year but expect the remaining quarters to show a slight decline but still with strong margins being kept up. The cause for this outlook seems to be lower prices of oil and a lower drilling activity generally. But looking abroad, pipeline projects in Argentina are according to the company facing a lot of uncertainty, primarily because of the uncertainty in the country and the instability of the political situation there right now.

Even if the following quarters would show a lower revenue than Q1 of 2023, I think the dividend is still strongly supported by the cash flows. Looking at the long-term though this might just be a small bump in the road as the US is still passing on oil drilling projects and keeping the industry occupied as oil remains a vital part of our society and not something the US can give up or neglect.

Financials

Looking at the financial state of the company, they might have one of the most solid balance sheets in the market - with close to $900 million in cash which is sufficient to wipe out the long-term debts of $56 million many times over. This puts TS in an incredibly strong position financially and lets them be aggressive with their investment and capital deployment without risking making debt unmanageable.

Assets (Balance Sheet) Liabilities (Balance Sheet)

The cash position may have decreased about $200 million QoQ but the solid cash flows of $804 million are more than sufficient to help bulk up the position once again if the company so wishes.

Assets widely outweighing liabilities is the usual case for a lot of companies related to the oil and gas industry, and TS is no different with around 6x as many assets as liabilities. As a final point here, I want to mention the net debts sitting at a negative $1.2 billion. There is a strong case to be made in my opinion that TS can afford to take on more debt and fund further acquisitions as they did last year.

Valuation

Right now, I think there is plenty more upside for Tenaris than downside from these prices. The company has a forward P/E of just 4.4 which, despite the concerns regarding the remaining quarters of 2023, is still decreasing compared to the last 12 months.

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The sentiment around the industry might be negative, as renewables are a much better word to hear than oil and natural gas when in a conversation about energy. The fact of the matter is that companies like TS will still be around and have a massive market to supply with their product. The estimates are that the coming few years will be shaky in terms of margins and revenue. But I think you need to look even further out and also recognize that industries like these go in cycles. The probability of oil prices reaching similar levels as in 2022 seems improbable and the estimates suggest they will average around $74 in 2024. Even though oil projects take many years to establish the next couple might be challenging which is one of the reasons for the lower multiple TS currently has. Oil companies aren't incentivized right now to start new projects and that could cause a period of lower demand for TS, making estimating their future revenues difficult. Looking at the next few quarters notes on market trends will be key to watch. Nonetheless, I still find the valuation of TS right now to be appealing and I don't think you are overpaying for it by any stretch.

Final Thoughts

Tenaris S.A. has been able to grow revenues at an impressive rate and netted strong cash flows to the start of the first quarter of 2023. The outlook remains positive in my opinion, as the need for oil and natural gas will be strong for many years ahead.

TS vs S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Where there might be concern is if there is a slowdown in drilling projects, which would cause a lowered demand for the product that TS offers, making future revenues hard to project. A big reason which could cause the valuation to remain suppressed.

But with that said, I think that the solid margins the company has kept and continues to improve upon paired with a strong balance sheet still makes it a buy right now. TS will have continued business in my view and deliver solid returns to shareholders for years to come.