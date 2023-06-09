GNL/RTL: Adjacent Opportunity In The Year's Ugliest M&A

Parradee Kietsirikul

On May 23rd, Global Net Lease (GNL) joined the recent spate of REIT M&A activity with the announcement that the company would merge with sister entity The Necessity Retail REIT (RTL). Superficially, from the common shareholder perspective, each RTL share will be exchanged for 0.67 shares of GNL, as detailed on Portfolio Income Solutions’ Arbitrage Tracker.

What the above simple ratio doesn’t detail are the stickier terms of the merger and the costs associated with the internalization of each company’s external manager.

The important information here relates to the costs of internalization: Internalization cost will consist of $325mm of stock and $50mm in cash.

Of that $375mm total internalization cost, $325mm will be paid with the issuance of new GNL common shares. After the transaction the ownership looks like this:

Post-closing ownership of approximately 45% for existing GNL stockholders, approximately 39% for existing RTL stockholders, and up to 17% for the owner of the former external manager or certain of its owners.

In addition to $50mm cash, management will now own 17% of the merged entity.

On May 24th, GNL hosted an investor call to describe the details and benefits of the proposed combination. In my opinion, the co-CEO, Michael Weil, did not fully answer even a single analyst question about the transaction’s pricing or purported economics. He simply deferred by saying that full details would be available in the forthcoming proxy. The market was not impressed.

Egregious, but it gets worse

Market observers have long bemoaned the external management structure of some REITs. The general claim is that external managers are self-serving and not properly aligned with the interests of shareholders. The abysmal returns from both GNL and RTL since their initial exchange listings presents as good defense of that claim.

Internalization of management, however, does not automatically achieve alignment with shareholder interests. In this case, it’s the same management and they got to name the price. We find the price tag for this internalization to be wildly egregious and of detriment to common shareholders. We were relieved to see our sentiments were shared by other investment groups.

In the days immediately following the merger announcement, activist investor Blackwells Capital openly condemned the transaction.

“Shareholders should be on high alert that the compromised boards of GNL and RTL approved a deal that would arrogate a $375 million ransom payment to AR Global, Michael Weil and Nick Schorsch in return for all the value they’ve destroyed,” said Jason Aintabi, founder and chief investment officer of Blackwells, in a statement. “Blackwells strongly opposes the cockamamie merger, and expects most other shareholders to do the same.”

That pretty much summed up our sentiment, but then on June 5th this happened:

Global Net Lease, The Necessity Retail REIT and AR Global Enter into Cooperation Agreement with Blackwells Capital

Both parties commented.

AR Global:

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Blackwells that we believe is in the best interests of the Global Net Lease and The Necessity Retail REIT shareholders,” said Michael Weil, Chief Executive Officer of RTL, and James Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of GNL. “The combination of GNL and RTL will create a leading global net lease REIT that is positioned for long-term growth and potential trading multiple expansion comparable to other net lease REITs of this size and scale. The combined entity will be internally managed, resulting in significant cost savings, and will adopt enhanced corporate governance practices that will ensure the combined company operates in the best interests of all current and future investors. We are pleased to have Blackwells’ support of the Merger and internalization transaction and look forward to working with Blackwells to create value on behalf of all shareholders.”

Blackwells:

Jason Aintabi, Chief Investment Officer of Blackwells, said, “We are pleased to have aligned with the Boards of GNL and RTL on a constructive path forward following the significant governance and structural changes that have occurred over the course of the last year. The merger of GNL and RTL creates a new company of scale in the sector that can be singularly focused on creating value for all public shareholders. With our support for the transaction now in place, we look forward to the completion of the merger and lend Mr. Weil and the leadership team our full support, as we believe investors will see great success following the internalization and merger.”

Blackwells’ alignment with the Boards of GNL and RTL was facilitated by issuance of 495,000 GNL shares to Blackwells, the details of which are described in this SEC filing. Further, Blackwells and affiliates stand to receive an additional 1,600,000 for their cooperation and assistance in seeing the merger to its completion.

Edgar

We still condemn the terms of the merger.

Silver Linings

The terms of the merger are dilutive to GNL common’s FFO/share and Net Asset Value. Looking deeper in the capital stack, however the GNL preferred shares look like a slightly improved fixed income play.

Portfolio Income Solutions

While the GNL common initially fell more than 15% on the merger announcement, they have largely recovered their price. The preferred shares fell as well and have recovered some but still remain discounted to pre-announcement pricing.

Post-merger GNL’s common share dividend will be cut from $1.60 to a forecast $1.42. The preferreds are senior in the capital stack and pay a fixed, cumulative dividend. Purchased for $20/share, Global Net Lease, Inc. 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred has a 9% covered, carrying yield and 25% upside to par.

We are always looking for supercharged fixed income to juice a 60/40 portfolio. Though the common will be significantly diluted in this proposed merger, the preferred holds its value and escapes some of the clouds in becoming an internally managed REIT.