Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSW Industrials: Going Strong But Not A Buy Right Now

Jun. 09, 2023 2:09 PM ETCSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
265 Followers

Summary

  • CSW Industrials recently posted strong Q4 FY23 and FY23 financial results, with significant revenue growth across all three segments.
  • The stock is currently overvalued, and its technical chart suggests a bearish trend reversal, making it a risky investment near its all-time high.
  • Despite strong fundamentals and performance, it is advised to hold the stock for now due to potential risks and market volatility.
  • I assign a hold rating on CSWI.

Houston Wary As Oil Prices Drop Dramatically

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) works as a diversified industrial firm globally. They work in three segments: Specialized Reliability Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Contractor Solutions. In the Specialized Reliability Solutions segment, they offer compounds, lubricant management products, and industrial maintenance and repair. In the Engineered

Income statement

CSWI's Investor Relations

Technical chart

TradingView

Shareholding pattern

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
265 Followers
I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.