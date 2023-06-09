Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Market Is Likely Wrong About NIO

Jun. 09, 2023 2:30 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)4 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.51K Followers

Summary

  • NIO reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for Q1, with a slight disappointment on the top line.
  • The company experienced a slowdown in electric vehicle deliveries in May, with a 7.6% decrease month-over-month and a 12.6% decrease year-over-year.
  • Despite the decline in delivery growth in May, NIO outperformed rival XPeng, which saw a 25.9% decline in year-over-year deliveries.
  • It appears the market is souring on NIO, but I believe NIO's potential is undervalued as the company is expected to grow its top line 29% annually over the next five years.

Nio electric car retail store with customers

Robert Way

Electric vehicle company NIO (NYSE:NIO) just reported earnings for the first-quarter and NIO beat EPS expectations by $0.05 per-share while missing on revenues. NIO also, unfortunately, experienced a slowdown in electric vehicle deliveries in May and saw a

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: NIO

Source: NIO

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.51K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.