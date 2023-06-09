Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KKR: A Beacon Of Opportunity In Turbulent Times

Jun. 09, 2023 2:33 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)
Stryke Capital Research profile picture
Stryke Capital Research
37 Followers

Summary

  • KKR's stock is currently trading at a significant discount of 35% from its all-time highs, presenting an attractive entry point for investors.
  • Strong market position and consistent outperformance have led to steady growth in the company's assets under management (AUM).
  • Substantial dry powder of $106 billion positions them to capitalize on short-term multiple declines and generate higher returns.
  • My discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation model suggests a potential 21% internal rate of return (IRR) over the next five years. Thus, I rate KKR as a Buy.

Private Equity

gustavofrazao

Thesis

KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) is a premier global investment firm that appears well positioned to capitalize on the decline in earnings multiples. Despite the recent selloffs and underperformance, I believe KKR's long-term prospects remain promising. The company has a

KKR Share Price History (TradingView)

KKR Share Price History (TradingView)

Federal Funds Effective Rate (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FRED' title='Fred's, Inc.'>FRED</a>)

Federal Funds Effective Rate (FRED)

What drives stock performance? (Morgan Stanley)ives stock performance?

What drives stock performance? (Morgan Stanley)

KKR's Performance Across Strategies (KKR's Investor Relations)

KKR's Performance Across Strategies (KKR's Investor Relations)

SaaS Valuation Multiple Index (SaaS Capital)

SaaS Valuation Multiple Index ( SaaS Capital)

KKR's Performance After Recession (Investor Relations)

KKR's Performance After Recession (Investor Relations)

How Do Alternatives Perform in a Recession? (Masterworks)

How Do Alternatives Perform in a Recession? (Masterworks)

KKR's Management Fee Profile (Investor Relations)

KKR's Management Fee Profile (Investor Relations)

KKR's Holding by Asset Class (10-K filings)

KKR's Holding by Asset Class (10-K filings)

Who are the Private Equity Mega Funds?

Private Equity Firm by AUM (Peak Frameworks)

KKR's Q123 Income Statement (Investor Relations)

KKR's Q123 Income Statement (Investor Relations)

KKR's Operating Metrics (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Operating Metrics (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Balance Sheet Assumptions (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Balance Sheet Assumptions (10-K, Author's Projections)

Global Atlantic Q1 Balance Sheet (Investor Relations)

Global Atlantic Q1 Balance Sheet (Investor Relations)

KKR's Assets Management Revenue Build (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Assets Management Revenue Build (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Assets Management Revenue Build (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Assets Management Revenue Build (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Assets Management Investment Income Build (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Assets Management Investment Income Build (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Insurance Segment Assumptions (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Insurance Segment Assumptions (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Consolidated Valuation Model (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Consolidated Valuation Model (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Consolidated Valuation Model (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Consolidated Valuation Model (10-K, Author's Projections)

KKR's Valuation Outputs (Author's Projections)

KKR's Valuation Outputs (Author's Projections)

This article was written by

Stryke Capital Research profile picture
Stryke Capital Research
37 Followers
Stryke Capital Research is a student-run investment research firm based in Indiana University dedicated to analyzing and evaluating attractive sectors across various industries. Our focus spans technology, consumer, healthcare, and other sectors that exhibit promising potential for investment opportunities. We are committed to a research-intensive, value-oriented investment process, focusing on market-leading companies that possess durable competitive advantages and attractive unit economics. Additionally, we like companies with incentivized management teams that have a long-runway to invest capital internally at attractive rates of return.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KKR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.