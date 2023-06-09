Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
P3 Health Partners: Just Another SPAC-Listed 'Value-Based Care' Company?

Jun. 09, 2023 2:36 PM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • P3 Health Partners went public in December 2021 via a SPAC merger.
  • The company is a "value-based care specialist", focused on providing holistic, localised care, for Medicare Advantage patients.
  • Shares sank in value after listing, reaching a low of $4.
  • Value-Based Care is a crowded space and not every company can succeed - but CVS recent acquisition of Oak Street shows that those that do succeed can richly reward shareholders.
  • P3 has promised to be EBITDA-positive in 2024 and will turnover >$1.2bn in FY23 if guidance is met. Losses are narrowing, but cash is scarce. I'm maintaining a watching brief for now.
Covid-19 insurance claim, disease caused by a virus, healthcare concept : Coronavirus model on a health benefits form with a pen and a stethoscope, a patient"s insurance policy will cover all costs.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Why Value Based Care, & Why P3 Health Partners

The emergence of a new type of approach to healthcare, known as "Value Based Care" as a long-term replacement for the traditional "Fee For Service" approach has led to

chart

Listed companies focused on Value Based Care (Google Finance, TradingView )

chart

P3 Health FY23 guidance (company presentation)

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.23K Followers
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

