Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO Inc. (NIO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 09, 2023 1:42 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO), NIOIF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.03K Followers

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eve Tang - Capital Markets

William Li - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steven Feng - Chief Financial Officer

Stanley Qu - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Tim Hsiao - Morgan Stanley

Bin Wang - Credit Suisse

Ming-Hsun Lee - BofA

Yuqian Ding - HSBC

Nick Lai - JPMorgan

Paul Gong - UBS

Jing Yang - CICC

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NIO Incorporated First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Ms. Eve Tang from Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Eve Tang

Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome to NIO's first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

The company's financial and operating results were published in the press release earlier today and are posted at the company's IR website.

On today's call, we have Mr. William Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Steven Feng, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Stanley Qu, Senior VP of Finance; and Ms. Jade Wei, VP of Capital Markets.

Before we continue, please be kindly reminded that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the views expressed today.

Further information regarding risks and uncertainties is included in certain filings of the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Singapore Exchange Securities

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.