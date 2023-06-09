Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Build-A-Bear Is Betting On Movies To Boost Results

Jun. 09, 2023 2:52 PM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop stock has been on a rollercoaster ride since my initial write-up.
  • E-commerce sales were weak in Q1, but the company expects an acceleration in sales throughout the year, with new product launches, store openings, and growth initiatives.
  • With uncertainty in consumer discretionary spending, I remain on the sidelines.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Store At Mall of America

Adam Bettcher

Back in February, I wrote that the management of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) had done a great job of turning the company around and that it was attractively valued if management could continue to executive. However, I also thought

BBW Historical EV/EBITDA Multiple

BBW Historical EV/EBITDA Multiple (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

