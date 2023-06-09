da-kuk

Thesis

With rate hikes in full swing internationally, it is worth exploring the bond fund cohort that invests in the sector to get a sense of what set of opportunities lies in the space. Do not forget that, less than two years ago, we had a record notional amount of negative-yielding government securities outstanding, especially in Europe. Inflation has changed that.

The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:FLIA) is an exchange traded fund covering government bonds. As per its literature:

The fund seeks to maximize total investment return, consisting of a combination of interest income and capital appreciation, by investing primarily in investment grade fixed or floating-rate bonds issued by governments, government agencies and governmental-related or corporate issuers located outside the U.S. The investment manager seeks to hedge substantially all of the fund's foreign currency exposure using currency-related derivatives.

An investor should take away from this statement the fact that the collateral pool is represented by government bonds and that the fund hedges its currency exposure. This is a very important aspect to note since the dollar has been on a rampage in the past year.

Given the history of very low central bank rates in developed jurisdictions in the past decade, it should not come as a surprise that FLIA has a very uninspiring historical total return profile:

You are reading the above graph correctly - on a total return basis, the most this fund has made in the past five years is around 6%! Currently, its total return since inception sits at a negative 1.71%, meaning an investor would have lost money by holding this name.

The main reason behind this dreadful performance is represented by the hedged nature of the underlying exposure. The dollar has been on a tear as of late, and if left unhedged, the fund would have lost much more. The problem though is that the upside is just not there because of the exact same reasons. When looking for new opportunities, you need to find tickers/securities which exhibit some sort of healthy upside. Otherwise, why invest? U.S. treasuries now yield 5%, so the cost of opportunity is very high. FLIA yields only 2.54% as of their latest fact sheet:

Yield (F)

The reason behind this low yield is represented by the fact that other jurisdictions are not at 5% Fed Funds rates as exhibited in the collateral pool. In fact, Japanese debt (the second-highest exposure in the collateral pool) yields less than 1% for the 10-year tenor. Not that great, one would say.

Holdings

The fund contains a pool of government bonds from various jurisdictions:

Sector Allocation (Fund Fact Sheet)

The Eurozone government bonds represent the largest slice here, followed by Japan. We would like to see less Japan and more of other jurisdictions. From a credit risk perspective, we find this fund to expose very little, even if the ratings matrix has a wide distribution. We do not expect any developed country government to default any time soon. There are other significant issues outstanding in the world to contemplate a systemic risk like a government default. There is always the path of massive currency devaluation like we are seeing with the Turkish lira currently (Turkey is an emerging country but you get the gist).

The fund has an intermediate duration via its composition:

Duration (Fund Fact Sheet)

Factors which will affect the fund's performance going forward

1. Level of interest rates

The level of interest rates in each jurisdiction will play a large role in how the fund performs going forward. Because the fund is hedged, the full effect will not be felt, unfortunately. That is due to the interest rate parity concept:

Interest rate parity is the fundamental equation that governs the relationship between interest rates and currency exchange rates. The basic premise of interest rate parity is that hedged returns from investing in different currencies should be the same, regardless of their interest rates

As a retail investor, you do not really want hedged international bond exposure because it takes away your upside for the trade, making such a fund a very boring one. The interest rate differential is usually played out in the FX hedging (via forwards or swaps), and you are left with very little.

2. Ultimate level of interest rates in each jurisdiction

You should expect to make here the interest or carry of the fund, or basically what the underlying collateral yields. As we discussed above, there is very little scope for capital appreciation here. What the underlying collateral yields is determined by the policy of each of the respective central banks. The higher the rates in those jurisdictions, the higher the payout from FLIA. We expect a couple more hikes globally, but not substantial figures. We are anticipating that FLIA will peak with a 3% dividend yield. A retail investor should fully expect a maximum 3% return annually going forward. Not something to write home about.

Conclusion

FLIA is an exchange traded fund that focuses on international government bonds. The most important aspect for this fund is the fact that it is dollar hedged, hence it will not benefit from any devaluation. The vehicle has a very mediocre historic return due to the hedged nature of the collateral and the interest rate parity concept. Going forward, a retail investor should be expecting more of the same - the upside here is capped by the FX hedges, with most of the total return here coming from the distributed dividend yield. We expect a peak of roughly 3% in the yield, with very uninspiring forward total returns. When treasuries are yielding 5% there is nothing to be excited about in FLIA.