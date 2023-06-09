Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLIA: Unexciting International Bond Fund

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • The Franklin International Aggregate Bond ETF has a poor historical total return profile, with a negative 1.71% return since inception.
  • The fund's hedged nature and exposure to low-yielding government bonds from various jurisdictions contribute to its underwhelming performance.
  • Going forward, investors should expect a maximum 3% annual return, making the fund unattractive compared to US treasuries yielding 5%.

World Map on digital display

da-kuk

Thesis

With rate hikes in full swing internationally, it is worth exploring the bond fund cohort that invests in the sector to get a sense of what set of opportunities lies in the space. Do not forget that, less than two years

Chart
Data by YCharts

facts

Yield (F)

facts

Sector Allocation (Fund Fact Sheet)

duration

Duration (Fund Fact Sheet)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

