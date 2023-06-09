Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Uber's (NYSE:UBER) IPO four years ago was one of the biggest flops in the U.S. stock market's history. Actually, the stock price at the moment is still below the IPO price.

I think such weak performance of the stock since IPO was because of significant overvaluation at that stage. However, since the company went public, a lot has changed. The company's revenue has been growing at a staggering above 40% revenue CAGR, and UBER is close to breaking even in terms of operating profit. Seven years ago, this business generated a negative operating margin of about 80%. Risks and uncertainties are substantial, but my valuation analysis suggests the stock has vast above 50% upside potential even with rather conservative growth assumptions incorporated into the model.

Company information

Uber operates a global network for ride-sharing, carpooling, food delivery, and other services. The company's smartphone app enables consumers to contact drivers, arrange a meeting point, and reach their destination in a cash-free transaction. According to the latest 10-K report, Uber's technology is available in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. UBER's operating and reportable segments include Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. About 60% of total sales are generated within the U.S.

Financials

We have Uber's financials available for the past seven years, which I think is enough to build long-term trends. I always start my financial analysis by building long-term trends to understand secular movements and how efficiently the company benefits from scaling up the business.

Revenue grew at a staggering 42% CAGR over the past seven years, and gross margin expanded from 19% in FY2016 to 31% in FY2022. Though, the gross margin in the last fiscal year was substantially lower than in FY2018 and FY2020. The following positive trend is a significantly improved operating margin. We can see that the last fiscal year suggests that the company is close to breaking even from an operating results perspective.

In the above chart, you can see that SG&A to revenue ratio decreased dramatically. This is mainly due to aggressive marketing when the business was in the early stages, and now the company can spend less due to the solid brand name and word of mouth. R&D expenses might look low at about 9% of sales, but if we look at absolute numbers, the company invests more than $700 million per quarter in innovation. This is significant, and I believe investments in R&D will fuel the sustainability of future revenue growth.

Uber's balance sheet is somewhere in the middle between strong and weak. The company's cash balance is impressive, comprising above $4 billion, but the debt amount is also substantial. Overall, the company is in a net debt position. I do not see much problem with the debt, but remember that the company still has a negative free cash flow [FCF] ex-SBC margin. Liquidity metrics look safe.

If we narrow down the financial analysis to the quarterly level, we can see that revenue growth momentum is still very strong. As revenue increases, margins expand. It is a solid bullish sign, meaning the company efficiently manages its explosive revenue growth.

Narrowing operating loss is primarily thanks to higher gross bookings, especially in the Mobility business. During the last earnings call, the company's management underlined that Uber's financial performance became much more robust due to efficient cost-reduction initiatives. The management reiterated that cost-cutting would remain a priority for the company.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled on August 1. The company's quarterly revenue is expected at $9.4 billion by the consensus estimates, meaning a 16% YoY growth and a 7% sequential growth. I consider these growth rates very impressive under the current harsh macro environment.

Valuation

The stock delivered a massive year-to-date rally of slightly below 60%. UBER significantly outpaced the broad market's growth. According to Seeking Alpha Quant valuation grades, the stock has a "C-" rate, meaning the valuation is not very attractive. On the other hand, Quant ratings rely significantly on multiples, which might not always be enough for growth stocks. So, I need to cross-check with my calculations.

I use discounted cash flow [DCF] approach to value UBER stock. In my opinion, it is the most suitable way for a growth stock, in my opinion. I discount future cash flows with a 10% discount rate, a rounded-up estimation of valueinvesting.io. I have revenue consensus estimates that project about 11% CAGR over the next decade. Given the massive past decade's topline growth, I consider this growth trajectory fair. I expect FCF margin ex-SBC to become positive in FY 2025 and expand by 150 basis points each year after 2025.

Author's calculations

Based on the calculations above, you can see that the stock is substantially overvalued. The business's fair value is estimated at $133 billion by my DCF model. It means more than 50% upside potential for the stock. Even if I simulate a 7% revenue CAGR for the next decade, the upside potential is still double-digit.

Even under very conservative assumptions, which I have demonstrated in the second scenario, the stock looks very attractively valued. Now, let me discuss risks to understand whether the upside potential is worth investing.

Risks to consider

As a growth stock, UBER faces significant risks of underdelivering expected revenue growth and margins expansion trajectory. As you have seen in the "Valuation" section, a vast part of the fair value relates to termination value. It means that cash flows for the years beyond represent a substantial part of the fair value estimation. It means a very high uncertainty level since many disruptions, which can potentially be adverse for Uber, can happen over the next decade.

The company also frequently faces regulatory difficulties and lawsuits across the world. This can bring unexpected costs if the court decision fines the company. Apart from unforeseen expenses, Uber faces significant reputational risks. There were cases when women alleged sexual assault by drivers. This is a huge risk for the company, and it should develop algorithms that can proactively detect drivers with high risks of unacceptable behavior.

I also think that Uber operates in a highly competitive business with a high risk of new entrants due to relatively low barriers. The impressive growth story of Uber attracted the attention of numerous technology companies looking to replicate or improve upon Uber's model. The company should evolve and innovate to ensure it is the best-in-class from the customer experience perspective.

Bottom line

I believe Uber stock is a buy. There is very high uncertainty regarding the extent of future growth and when sustainable positive FCF will be achieved. Risks are also high, in my opinion. But the company's stellar growth profile and above 50% upside potential look very sweet. I plan to add this to my long-term portfolio and load up on drawdowns. But potential investors should remember that it will be a long-term story.