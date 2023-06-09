Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fast Retailing: Quality At A Steep Premium

Jun. 09, 2023 3:24 PM ETFast Retailing Co., Ltd. (FRCOF), FRCOY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.1K Followers

Summary

  • Fast Retailing followed up solid April sales numbers with an even more impressive sales report in May.
  • With contribution from China also set to accelerate post-earnings in the upcoming quarters, the company appears poised for another beat-and-raise.
  • But the lofty valuation has already priced in a lot of optimism, and I would exercise caution here.

Logo and façade of Uniqlo, Japanese clothing and accessories chain, part of the Fast Retailing group. It was founded in 1984 by Tadashi Yanai

Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Japanese casual clothing retailer Fast Retailing (OTCPK:FRCOY), operating the Uniqlo and GU brands, posted another set of solid sales numbers in May, with same-store sales (including online) in Japan up 4.4% YoY. The domestic outperformance comes on

Chart
Data by YCharts

May Sales Breakdown

Fast Retailing

Monthly Sales Data

Fast Retailing

H1 P&L Results

Fast Retailing

Guidance Update

Fast Retailing

Mid to Long Term Sales Target

Fast Retailing

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.1K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.