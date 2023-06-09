Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Suncor Energy: It Is Not The Right Time To Buy

Jun. 09, 2023 3:54 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CA
SM Investor
Summary

  • Suncor Energy's recent developments and planned maintenance have improved its production, refining, and processing capacities.
  • Despite these improvements, the current crude oil prices may prevent the company from reporting strong financial results.
  • Suncor Energy is a hold, as the company's operating earnings may not be attractive enough to gain investor attention at the current crude oil prices.

Alberta"s Oilsands

dan_prat

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is a prominent energy company operating in Canada and the United States. Their operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, and petroleum refining. In line with its commitment to developing sustainable energy resources, the company

Figure 1 – SU’s shareholders returns

SU's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 2 – Brent crude oil prices

tradingeconomics.com

Figure 3 – World real GDP growth projection

World Bank

Figure 4 – Suncor’s production and processing volumes

SU's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 5 – Bridge analysis of adjusted operating earnings of Suncor’s oil sands segment (up), and refining and marketing segment (down)

SU's 1Q 2023 results

Figure 6 – Motor gasoline crack spread

eia

This article was written by

SM Investor
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

