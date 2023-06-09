Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Disc Medicine: Soaring On EPP Data Release, Reality May Bite On Limited Market Opportunity

Jun. 09, 2023 3:32 PM ETDisc Medicine Opco Inc (IRON)
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Disc Medicine stock has shown outstanding growth since the company joined the Nasdaq in December last year, gaining nearly 250%.
  • The company released data today from a Phase 2 study of lead candidate Bitopertin -acquired from Roche - in the rare disease Erythropoietic Porphyria.
  • EPP patients suffer skin damaging skin conditions when exposed to sunlight - results from the BEACON study demonstrated marked and encouraging improvements.
  • The market opportunity may not be substantial in this indication - whilst Disc's other assets are targeting tough indications in myelofibrosis and chronic kidney disease.
  • Analysts at Raymond James have set a price target of $75 per share for IRON after today's news  - my concern would be the market opportunity, which could be <$100m per annum.
Looking trough the window

SanyaSM/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Disc Medicine Stock Rises Nearly 250% Since Dec 2022 Nasdaq Listing

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) shares are having a fantastic year so far. The stock has risen in value by >165%, and is currently priced

Disc Medicine Pipeline

Disc Medicine pipeline (Corporate Presentation)

Disc Medicine upcoming milestones and events

Disc medicine upcoming milestones (corporate presentation)

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
