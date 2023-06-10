Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Warner Bros. Discovery: The Big Picture

Jun. 10, 2023 8:00 AM ETWarner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)AMZN, T2 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. CNN issues are making headlines.
  • It is probably significant that management repaid credit lines and is now tendering for $500 million in debt to make about $2 billion in debt payment progress for the quarter.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery is a lot more than just CNN Worldwide.
  • It is unclear if the CNN issues just affect the United States or the whole corporation (and the financial significance of all of this).
  • Of likely greater significance is the DTC cash flow improvement shown in the first fiscal quarter.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 - Show

Mike Coppola

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on June 8, 2023.)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has been making the headlines for some time due to the issues at CNN Worldwide. Now that Chris

The Combined Warner Bros Discovery Assets

The Combined Warner Bros. Discovery Assets (Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Proposal May 2021)

Warner Bros Discovery EBITDA Comparison

Warner Bros. Discovery EBITDA Comparison (Warner Bros. Discovery First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Warner Bros Discovery Free Cash Flow Comparison

Warner Bros. Discovery Free Cash Flow Comparison (Warner Bros. Discovery First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Warner Bros Discovery Management Explanation Of Negative Free Cash Flow

Warner Bros. Discovery Management Explanation Of Negative Free Cash Flow (Warner Bros. Discovery First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Transcript)

Warner Bros. Discovery Debt Duration Guidance

Warner Bros. Discovery Debt Duration Guidance (Warner Bros. Discovery Third quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Warner Bros Discovery Direct To Consumer Swing To Profitability

Warner Bros. Discovery Direct To Consumer Swing To Profitability (Warner Bros First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

I analyze oil and gas companies, related companies, and Warner Bros Discovery in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.74K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBD, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.