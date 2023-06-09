Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualys: With Risks, It Is A Cheap Cloud Cybersecurity Trade

Jun. 09, 2023 4:53 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)
Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
343 Followers

Summary

  • Qualys, Inc., a cloud platform provider offering IT, security, and compliance solutions, is expected to hire more employees and continue investing in research and development.
  • The company serves a wide range of clients, including blue-chip companies, and operates in a growing target market with a total addressable market expected to increase by 1.42x from 2023 to 2026.
  • Despite risks from lack of innovation and reduced IT spending, Qualys' solid growth strategy, well-known clients, and strong financial position make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images

Even considering the current economic environment, Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) noted in the last quarter that it expects to hire more. The company also continues to report quarterly R&D/net sales of 21%, which would, in my view, bring further innovation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

Source: My DCF Model

This article was written by

Chatool Investments profile picture
Chatool Investments
343 Followers
Ex-institutional investor, I am currently a retired individual living in Europe. I don't offer financial advice. This is only my opinion about growth stocks, and some mining plays. -------- DISCLAIMER-----------My information and commentaries are not meant to be an endorsement or offering of any stock purchase. The materials and information provided by the author are not and should not be construed as an offer to buy or sell any of the securities named in the articles here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QLYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.