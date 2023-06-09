MillerKnoll Defies Work-From-Home Pressures For Now

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) is a Zeeland, Michigan-based producer and distributor of office furniture, equipment, and home furnishings, with operations spanning the Americas and a smaller presence across the APAC and European regions.

Through its activities, MillerKnoll maintains a significant presence, with over 16 brands, thousands of clients, and over 11,000 designers and manufacturing staff.

To meet the continued need for scale and margin expansion, MillerKnoll has employed a sixfold strategy of developing a collection of diverse and superior brands, enabling a unique business model, primed for international expansion, a wider product portfolio, with a focus on the retention of peerless design capabilities and leadership.

The confluence of these six initiatives meets the MillerKnoll investment thesis, which puts a premium on diversified revenue growth, a healthy level of margin expansion, and a capital deployment strategy which values a mix of deleveraging, shareholder return, and concurrent organic and inorganic reinvestment.

MillerKnoll's heavy discount, in combination with the firm's operational strength and ability to meet investor demands, leads me to rate the company a 'buy', only avoiding a 'strong buy' rating due to the uncertain effects of work-from-home and corporate real estate drawdowns.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, MillerKnoll - down 53.56%- has trailed both the consumer discretionary sector (XLY)- up 7.38%- and the wider market, represented by the S&P 500 (SPY)- up 7.05%.

MillerKnoll (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

This is reflective of broader anxieties regarding work-from-home pressures and diminishing office and corporate demand for MillerKnoll's products. While this has not yet affected MillerKnoll's financial position - with the company actually reverting out of negative free cash flow over the past few quarters - the market has posed an outsized reaction to these risks.

Comparable Companies

The convergent pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent labour preferences for remote work have led to an industrywide underperformance relative to the general market. MillerKnoll, while one of the largest office suppliers, thus follows a similar trajectory to other supply companies, such as Hon Industries (HNI), Steelcase (SCS), and Pitney Bowes (PBI).

Even with the rest of the industry's underperformance in mind, as demonstrated above, MillerKnoll has experienced the poorest quarterly and yearly price action, in spite of superior value-based and earnings-generation statistics.

This theme extends into the 5-year period as well, with MillerKnoll experiencing a price decline of 58.35% in the same period as its revenue increased by a peerless level of 73.21%.

Furthermore, MillerKnoll maintains the highest value trailing P/E, forward P/E, PEG, and P/B ratios, alongside the highest book value per share, supporting the security of the asset.

Additionally, with a dividend of 4.91% alongside the lowest payout ratio, MIllerKnoll remains much more financially secure and capable of capital returns to shareholders.

Valuation & Financials

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the fair value of MillerKnoll is $19.82, up from its current price of $14.41, meaning that the stock is currently undervalued by 27%.

Calculated over 5 years without built-in perpetual growth, I assume a discount rate of 10%, both to incorporate recessionary risk, the increased cost of capital, and the company's relatively high debt levels. Moreover, to account for potential reductions in office supplies demand, I assume a reduced revenue growth rate, even relative to a pre-COVID period.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation tool more than supports my thesis of undervaluation, calculating an undervaluation of 62%, meaning the stock should be valued at $37.98.

However, Alpha Spread's model fails to holistically capture potential declines in demand and the company's higher-than-average debt/equity.

Therefore, using a weighted average skewed towards my DCF valuation, the fair value of MillerKnoll should be $23.18, meaning the stock is currently discounted by 38%.

MillerKnoll Expands Its Retail & International Footprint to Lock-In Growth

At the core of MillerKnoll's expansion and resilience strategy is its assortment of brands and consequent products, which span the affordability and luxury markets in addition to the corporate and retail spaces. While this supports a long-term shift into retail markets, MillerKnoll can also become a more nimble organization, able to adapt to recessionary pressures by supporting its more accessible line of products or being responsive to higher incomes through its premium brands.

The said brand strategy is well-paired with MillerKnoll's broader expansion strategy, which seeks to leverage global urbanization megatrends for the company's office-oriented brands, emphasize its core Herman Miller and Knoll brands, consolidate its developed market (i.e. Americas), and continue to retain the most talented designers while reducing throughput production costs.

Now that we've established MillerKnoll's ability to expand on a scale and margin basis, let's take a look at its dual growth and shareholder-driven capital allocation strategy. The company maintains a disciplined attitude, with the primary capital focus of MillerKnoll being growth - organic superseding inorganic - then deleveraging from the debt accrued over the pandemic, and finally sound capital return to shareholders, via the firm's stable dividend and opportunistic share repurchases.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts support my positive view of the company, projecting an average 1Y price increase of 68.95% to a price of $24.67.

I believe this mirrors the analyst opinion that the market has severely overreacted to temporary financial headwinds and the mere possibility of demand reductions in the long term.

Risks & Challenges

Reduced Long-Term Office Demand is of Primary Concern

While MillerKnoll has proved resilient to the short-term reductions in demand for office real estate and subsequent demand for office supplies, there is no guarantee this will continue into the future. Although MillerKnoll has employed an international expansion strategy and moved aggressively into retail, its core remains office supplies, and long-run reductions in supply can lead to reduced cash flows and investor returns.

Increased Interest Rates May Dampen Demand

MillerKnoll principally operates in an industry not necessary to the success of its clients. As such, the discretionary nature of MillerKnoll's products means that cash-strapped companies will be less willing to purchase MillerKnoll products. This will lead to material declines in the company's revenues and ability to generate operating cash flow.

Conclusion

While MillerKnoll's long-term performance is subject to the velocity and magnitude of the shift away from on-site offices, I believe the company's ability to expand in both scale and margin levels, alongside its significant undervaluation, is bullish in the medium term.