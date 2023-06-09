Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
e.l.f. Beauty: After Strong Run, Taking To 'Hold' (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 09, 2023 5:18 PM ETe.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF)EL, IPAR, ULTA
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.'s fiscal Q4 sales and guidance show the momentum of the brand.
  • The company is gaining more shelf space in major retailers.
  • I have lowered the rating to "Hold" on e.l.f. Beauty stock due to its high valuation and large gains since my initial write-up.

Portrait of young afro woman with bright make-up

Back in February, I wrote a bullish article on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF), saying it was momentum stock in a market lacking momentum and that momentum investors should climb aboard. Since then, the stock is up over

ELF Sales

Company Presentation

ELF Guidance

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

