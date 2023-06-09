Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Landstar System: Moving Ahead With Increased Efficiency And Sustainability

Jun. 09, 2023 5:23 PM ETLandstar System, Inc. (LSTR)JBHT, KNX, SNDR, ULH, YELL
Summary

  • Landstar System maintains stabilized costs and expenses to offset the decrease in revenues.
  • Its financial positioning reflects high sustainability levels.
  • Investment returns are ample, given the consistent ordinary and special dividend distribution.
  • The stock price keeps increasing, but the potential overvaluation limits the upside potential.

Red White and Blue Parked Trucks Lined up at a Truck Stop

grandriver

Given the elevated prices and interest rates, capital-intensive companies have a higher risk exposure. The freight and logistics industry is no exception. With the cooler aggregate demand recently, they must strategize to balance their growth and viability. That's exactly what Landstar System, Inc. (

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Market Share

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Current Operating Margin

Current Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

US Inflation

US Inflation (Trading Economics)

Gasoline Prices

Gasoline Prices (US Energy Information Administration)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

