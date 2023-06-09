Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
XOP And XLE: The Energy Sector Is Powered Up And Ready To Go

Michael James McDonald
Summary

  • Energy stocks have finished their one-year consolidation and are about to move substantially higher.
  • High short positions in the commitment of trader's data in the oil futures market signal a price low in the crude oil market.
  • Option activity in the energy sector, plus buying activity by asset managers in the oil futures market, point to a major price advance in energy stocks and ETFs.

This is a follow up to the April 1st article, “XLE Or XOP? The Energy Sector Is Powering Up.” The message here is that energy stocks have finished their consolidation and are ready to move substantially higher.

In

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Oklahoma Crude Oil Prices (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Commitment of Trader Data of Asset Managers in Oil Futures (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Premium Puts to Calls Ratio of XLE (Sentiment King)

A graph with red and blue lines Description automatically generated with low confidence

Premium Puts to Calls Ratio of XOP (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, diagram, line Description automatically generated

Premium Puts to Calls Ratio of All 160 Energy Stocks (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Total Put Buying in XLE (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, line, diagram Description automatically generated

Total Put Buying in XOP (Sentiment King)

A picture containing text, plot, diagram, line Description automatically generated

Total Put Buying in All 160 Energy Stocks (Sentiment King)

Michael James McDonald
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

