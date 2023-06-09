Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: The Better Way To Invest?

Christoph Liu
Summary

  • Porsche Automobil Holding SE, which owns significant stakes in carmakers Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG, trades at a significant discount to its NAV.
  • Based solely on the company's core holdings, Volkswagen and Porsche AG, Porsche SE has a NAV of €31.2 billion compared to a market value of only around €16.9 billion.
  • Despite the discount, Porsche SE is a hold rather than a buy due to the lack of a catalyst event to close the valuation gap and limited upside for Volkswagen and Porsche AG.

The Porsche text logo on the side of a dealership building at night.

The Bold Bureau

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCPK:POAHY; OTCPK:POAHF), the company through which the descendants of Ferdinand Porsche control Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF; OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VWAPY; OTC:VLKPF) and hold a significant stake in its

This article was written by

Christoph Liu
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

