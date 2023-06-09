Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Curtiss-Wright Corporation Stock: Better Hold Than Buy

Jun. 09, 2023 6:53 PM ETCurtiss-Wright Corporation (CW)
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Curtiss-Wright Corporation saw double-digit growth in Q1 2023.
  • The company maintained guidance for mid-single-digit growth this year, keeping the guidance conservative.
  • Curtiss-Wright is a better hold than buy according to my stock valuation.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet plane on the tarmac of Kleine-Brogel Airbase. Belgium - September 8, 2018

VanderWolf-Images

With the aerospace industry looking to recover from supply chain challenges, it is interesting to assess which companies might be worthy of investment. Big aerospace companies might enjoy a bit too much interest from investors, making their current price point less attractive

This slide shows Curtiss-Wright at a glance.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

This slide shows the Curtiss-Wright Corporation Q1 2023 financial results.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

This slide shows the Curtiss-Wright Corporation financial guidance for 2023.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

This graphic shows the Curtiss-Wright stock valuation

The Aerospace Forum

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform.

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
14.78K Followers
In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.