Stocks To Watch: FOMC, Inflation Reports, Salesforce AI Event, And Kroger Earnings

Jun. 10, 2023
A huge week is setting up on the macroeconomic front, with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank both scheduled to decide on interest rates and update on monetary policy amid persistent inflation. The consensus view is that the ECB will lift interest rates by a quarter point and the Federal Reserve will stand pat. The big meetings arrive with market optimism ramping up in the early part of June. The recent rally has seen 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors push higher. However, a surprise from the central bank or the nail-biting inducing CPI and PPI reports could cool off bullish sentiment once again. The conference calendar includes high-profile AI events from Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), while Shell (NYSE:SHEL), BlackRock (BLK), and Home Depot (HD) also have investor events that could create a ripple in their respective sectors. The earnings calendar includes reports from Oracle (ORCL) (preview), Adobe (ADBE) (analysis), and Kroger (NYSE:KR) (analysis). The week ends with the simultaneous expiration of stock options, stock index futures, and stock index options contracts in a trader's paradise known as triple-witching day.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, June 12 - Oracle (ORCL)

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, June 13 - Iteris (ITI)

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, June 14 - Lennar (LEN) and AMMO (POWW)

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, June 15 - Adobe (ADBE), Kroger (KR), and Jabil (JBL).



