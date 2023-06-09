Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Harnessing The Sun's Power: Maxeon's Journey Towards A Brighter Future In Solar Energy

Rishi Prakash profile picture
Rishi Prakash
118 Followers

Summary

  • Maxeon, a key player in the solar energy market, is known for its high-efficiency IBC module designs and strong distribution network.
  • MAXN has strong growth prospects in Europe, and is implementing cost reductions across the supply chain.
  • I anticipate margin expansion through a synergistic combination of factors, including the scaling up of Max-6 capacity, securing higher ASPs for utility-scale contracts, and rising residential orders within the US.

Renewable energy system with solar panel on the roof

alphaspirit

Introduction

As a passionate advocate for clean energy solutions, I am always on the lookout for companies that are driving the transition to a sustainable future. One such company that has been on my radar is Maxeon Solar Technologies (

A table comparing IBC and Al-BSF PV Panels based on multiple criteria, including efficiency, lifespan, temperature coefficient, price and structure

Comparison of IBC and Al-BSF PV Panels (Solarmagazine.com)

Timeseries chart showing a decline in the cost of crystalline module pricing from Jan '15 to Jan '23

Global Benchmark Price of Crystalline Modules ($/W) (PVinsights.com)

MAXN's 1Q23, 4Q23 and 1Q22 Total Revenues by Region as piecharts

Q1 Total Revenue by Region (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Rishi Prakash profile picture
Rishi Prakash
118 Followers
Private Equity Associate. I primarily cover the infrastructure industry with a focus on energy firms. I review healthcare and consumer discretionary assets in a personal capacity. Comments may be accompanied by witty humor :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.