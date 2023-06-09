Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hingham Institution for Savings: Making The Most Of An Inverted Yield Curve

Jun. 09, 2023 9:13 PM ETHingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hingham Institution for Savings shares have fallen over the past year thanks to a sharp decrease in the firm's net interest margin.
  • The bank's earnings will be way down in 2023, and some investors are understandably nervous.
  • I believe the bank will be valued on price-to-book, and shares are only slightly above three-decade lows on that metric.
  • Management is expanding rapidly, hiring new bankers and bringing in deposits to fix the funding costs issue.
  • 2023 will be a tricky one for Hingham but longer-term investors are getting a tremendous bank at a big discount to its median historical price-to-book.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ian's Insider Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Hingham Shipyard

DenisTangneyJr

Boston-area regional bank Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has had an eventful few years. I started investing in the company in 2020 after shares tumbled following the onset of the pandemic. Shares went on to triple from that

Chart
Data by YCharts

Hingham net charge-offs vs. industry

Hingham net charge-offs vs. industry (Corporate Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Hingham chart

Hingham chart (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

If you enjoyed this, consider Ian's Insider Corner to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
21.93K Followers
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.