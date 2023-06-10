BDC Weekly Review: Take Care When Running BDC Screens
Summary
- We take a look at the action in business development companies through the first week of June and highlight some of the key themes we are watching.
- BDCs had a strong week as the debt ceiling resolution supported risk sentiment.
- BDC screens can be useful in identifying opportunities but require care.
- HRZN stock overreacted to the downside on announcement of a stock offering which offered a tactical opportunity.
- I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on June 3.
Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.
We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the first week of June.
Market Action
BDCs had a strong week with a 1% total return. Risk sentiment improved towards the end of the week with the lifting of the debt ceiling. BDC HRZN underperformed due to its stock offering.
The BDC index is trading at the higher end of its post bank tantrum range though it's still down around 5% since the start of bank-induced volatility.
BDC valuations continue to creep higher and look fairly-valued in our view. The broader economic environment is still fairly robust and BDCs are enjoying record net income levels in many cases.
Market Themes
One of the ways investors go about allocating to the BDC sector is through screens. This can be an effective way to cut through a lot of the noise and to focus on a few companies that tick the boxes. At the same time this exercise can also easily go awry.
For example, a reader recently noted that Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) is not in the list of BDCs whose NAV and dividend has grown year-on-year. This is a good example where this kind screening approach will filter out high-quality BDCs.
First, BXSL yoy NAV change is -0.1% so a binary cutoff at zero doesn't make much sense. Separately, the main reason for the drop in the NAV are the very large specials the company paid out earlier which pushed the NAV lower. These specials (explicitly put on to support the price during lock-up expiries) is also the reason why the total dividend is lower yoy. Base dividend yoy growth is up.
The key takeaway here is that it's important to understand the reasons for the changes in NAV and dividends as they can often be innocuous and not indicative of quality or developing issues. As we saw with BXSL, oversized specials can push the NAV lower. A more conservative marking approach such as the one used by the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) is another reason NAVs can move lower. Finally, a higher-beta portfolio with a larger proportion of subordinated loans and common shares such as the one featured by the Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) can also do it.
All of these are high-quality companies and investors should not exclude them from the investable population based on spurious signals.
Market Commentary
Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) priced a $40m share issuance at $12.50. As expected, the stock fell to around that level at first but then, curiously kept falling and ended the day at $11.66 or 12% lower and almost 7% below its offering level.
The stock has been an inconsistent performer in the sector - it has underperformed over the last 3 years but outperformed over the past year.
It’s a stock that should do very well in a risk-on environment with a lot of deal activity that would generate fee income given its focus on venture debt. Even after the drop it’s a tad expensive, however, from a buy-and-hold perspective, being 12% above the sector average valuation but from a tactical perspective it can be a nice play as it occasionally jumps up to a very high valuation.
The stock has already retraced 3.3% from the initial drop which leaves a bit more upside in our view.
Stance and Takeaways
It’s clear that the economy remains more resilient than many thought could be the case with the policy rate at 5%. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate is at 2% which is not only very respectable but also above the Q1 number. On the one hand, that’s a very good sign as it shows the economy is very resilient.
On the other hand, it also means that the Fed may need to keep tightening in order to push activity lower. In its own projections, the Fed expects unemployment to rise by 1%. Every time that’s happened after WW2 (12 out of 12 times), a recession followed.
The key question is the speed with which the Fed brings activity lower - a sharp drop is likely to be more damaging than a slow descent. Much depends on inflation expectations. If these remain well behaved like now, the Fed could pause and wait for monetary tightening to work through the economy.
However, if they rise and look like they could become unanchored, the Fed will likely slam on the brakes and push rates higher more quickly, resulting in a hard landing.
If that happens, it will be a good result for BDC net income but likely a bad result for the quality of their portfolios as a sharp drop in economic activity will likely lead to a rise in defaults and non-accruals. This risk of "killing the goose that lays the golden eggs" remains a key one to watch for BDC investors. For this reason we remain tilted to BDCs with higher-quality portfolios.
Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.
Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.
Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.
Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!
This article was written by
At Systematic Income our aim is to build robust Income Portfolios with mid-to-high single digit yields and provide investors with unique Interactive Tools to cut through the wealth of different investment options across BDCs, CEFs, ETFs, mutual funds, preferred stocks and more. Join us on our Marketplace service Systematic Income.
Our background is in research and trading at several bulge-bracket global investment banks along with technical savvy which helps to round out our service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, OCSL, HRZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.