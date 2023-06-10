Carl Court/Getty Images News

Introduction

I am a dividend growth investor, and as one, I look out for opportunities to invest in income-producing assets. I mostly add to existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my advantage by starting new positions to diversify my holdings and increase my dividend income for less capital.

The energy sector is interesting at the moment as it is going through a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. The war between Russia and Ukraine has sent the price of natural gas upwards, making the transition a crucial priority. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is a supermajor oil and gas company that is working on positioning itself as the leader in terms of carbon-neutral energy.

I will analyze SHEL stock using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier to compare researched companies. I will examine the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Shell plc is an energy and petrochemical company in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and the Rest of the Americas. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, markets and transports oil and gas, produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products, and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. It also generates electricity through wind and solar resources, produces and sells hydrogen, and provides electric vehicle charging services.

Fundamentals

The revenues of Shell have decreased by almost 16% over the last decade. This is part of the change that the company is going through. The company has divested mostly oil assets and some gas assets as well (mainly in Russia). Moreover, it is clear from the graph how Shell is affected by the cyclicality of energy prices. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Shell's sales to keep declining at an annual rate of -3% in the medium term. This is the combination of lower energy prices and its transition.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has increased even though the company suffered from declining sales and a higher number of outstanding shares. EPS is up 60% over the last decade, mainly due to higher energy prices and lower expenses, allowing Shell to increase its EPS despite lower sales. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Shell's EPS to keep declining at an annual rate of -9% in the medium term. This is the combination of lower energy prices and its transition.

Data by YCharts

The dividend is a tricky spot. The company has a short history of dividend increases, with only two years in a row. However, this results from a dividend cut executed during the pandemic when energy companies suffered massive losses. The current dividend offers a decent yield of 3.7% and a low 17% payout ratio. That ratio means that even with declining EPS, the dividend will likely be safe and with enough room to grow it.

Data by YCharts

In addition to the dividend, companies, including Shell, return capital via share repurchases plans. These plans support EPS growth as they lower the number of shares outstanding. Over the last decade, the share has increased by 7%. This is the result of the acquisition of BG by Shell in 2014. Since then, though, the company has steadily decreased the number of shares, and it keeps executing its buyback plans.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Shell's P/E (price to earnings) stands at roughly 7 using the 2023 EPS forecast. This is an extremely low valuation for a company that produces a stable and robust free cash flow. The reason for the low valuation is the current trajectory. As analysts expect Shell to suffer from declining EPS, the P/E ratio aligns with the possibility of lower future cash flows. It seems like the current valuation is depressed, and a long-term perspective can be beneficial.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fast Graphs also emphasizes that, at the moment, Shell is trading below its average valuation. The average P/E ratio has stood at eight over the last twenty years. A P/E ratio of 7 is attractive compared to the previous two decades. Even when looking at the forecasted EPS for 2025, the P/E ratio stands at 7.4, meaning there is some margin of safety if execution is worse than expected.

Fast Graphs

Opportunities

Shell is investing in renewables and natural gas, and it does so heavily. It is working on electricity production and the production of new fuels such as green and blue hydrogen. The company can capitalize twice on maintaining investment in natural gas infrastructure such as LNG. That infrastructure can later be transformed into hydrogen infrastructure. In addition, blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas and carbon capture, so the investment in natural gas makes sense.

Shell Q1 Results

Building an entire ecosystem is another significant growth opportunity. Many companies offer LNG infrastructure or wind energy power production. Shell is aiming at a much more challenging goal. It creates an ecosystem that includes green energy, the production of green hydrogen, storage, liquefaction, and carbon capture. If successful, the company can build and implement carbon-neutral environments.

Shell Q1 Results

Taking control over the entire transportation value chain is another growth opportunity. Shell understands that the world is shifting towards electric cars. Therefore, it aims to take over the "green" value chain. It produces green energy using solar and wind energy. It also takes part in energy storage projects. The final piece is the electric vehicle charging station, where Shell invests, mainly in the UK and China.

Risks

The first risk is the need for heavy investments. While the technology used for oil and gas drilling and extraction was already invented, there is a need for new tech in the renewables realm. For example, Shell will have to invest in research and development to improve and develop the tech that will enable efficient energy and carbon storage. Shell will also invest in building increasingly efficient power plants that produce clean and attractively priced green energy.

Besides the need for heavy research and development, there is also an execution risk. The company is entering various new industries which are not trivial to oil and gas companies. Shell doesn't have the track record and the expertise in these fields. Therefore, it must build new expertise and become a subject matter expert. While the knowledge is developed, there may be some execution misses and even failures.

The company may be rushing too much in its departure from natural gas and even oil. Fossil fuels will still be an integral part of the energy mix, according to the IEA (International Energy Agency). Therefore, Shell may be leaving on the table attractive assets that will be needed thirty years from today. It is replacing them with somewhat startup assets, meaning it is increasing the risk level.

Conclusions

To conclude, Shell is a great company going through a massive transition that will change the entire identity of the company. The company has what it takes to succeed. It enjoys solid fundamentals, an attractive valuation, plenty of cash, and a significant growth opportunity. The world of renewables is up-and-coming, especially as the world wants to lower its dependence on Russian oil and gas.

There are risks to the thesis, but they mainly involve the need for R&D as well as excellent execution and expertise building. These skills can be built with capital, and Shell has more than enough of it from its oil and gas business. Therefore, I believe that the shares of Shell are a Buy, but only as a long-term play. The transition, investments, and expertise building will take years, but they will position Shell well for the coming decades.