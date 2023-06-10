Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deere: More Than A Tractor Company

Jun. 10, 2023 12:57 AM ETDeere & Company (DE)
James Long profile picture
James Long
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Deere has evolved into a technology company, leveraging machine learning, cloud computing, and GPS to enhance its agricultural and construction machinery.
  • The company now operates in four business segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, financial services, and equipment operations.
  • This transformation positions Deere as a key player in the future of agriculture and construction through its investments into artificial intelligence and robotics.
  • The company has three strong tailwinds to sustain its growth for many years to come.
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

Introduction: Three Tailwinds To Propel Deere Forward

At the CES 2023, Deere (NYSE:DE) CEO John May shared the following,

Today, John Deere leverages a vast tech to give our machines superhuman capabilities. This begin with our equipment. Over 500,000 connected machines run across

This article was written by

James Long profile picture
James Long
1.23K Followers
I am a conservative yet opportunistic value investor who has been investing since 2005. I am fact-driven, preferring to let financial data inform me of a company's health, followed by qualitative analysis to fill in the gaps to paint a holistic picture of a company's growth prospects.My work is published on two platforms, Seeking Alpha and FAST Graphs  (https://fastgraphs.com/blog/category/research-articles/).I appreciate everyone who reads my research and especially those who drop me questions and comments and follow me on Seeking Alpha. If you would like to engage in further discussions, you can either message me directly in Seeking Alpha, or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/jamessciteacher).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.