Dividend Stock Watch List: Lanny's June 2023 Edition

Jun. 10, 2023 1:27 AM ETADM, CVS, JNJ, LYB, UPS, VOO, VYM
Dividend Diplomats
Summary

  • United Parcel Service and Archer-Daniels-Midland are two dividend stocks to watch in June 2023.
  • UPS has a dividend yield of 3.78%, while ADM offers a yield of 2.45% and has a 48-year history of growing dividends.
  • Other dividend stocks to consider include CVS Pharmacy, LyondellBasell, and Johnson & Johnson.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Here are the two dividend stocks on my radar this month! Always buying stocks, no matter what is happening in the stock market. The stock market can go up and can go down, but the Dividend Diplomats are buying dividend stocks

S&P 500 chart

UPS chart

UPS dividend history

ADM chart

ADM dividend history

Dividend Diplomats
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

