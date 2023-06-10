Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TOTL: Underperforms Passive Benchmark

Summary

  • The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has underperformed its benchmark, the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, over its 8-year history.
  • TOTL has a high expense ratio of 0.55% and a high portfolio turnover rate of 119% compared to the passive Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF.
  • Investors should avoid TOTL due to its high costs and underperformance.

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY), noting that the DLY fund managed to underperform almost all fixed income asset classes despite it being managed by Jeffrey Gundlach, the

Investors pay up for management from DoubleLine

Figure 1 - Investors pay up for management by DoubleLine (ssga.com)

TOTL ETF portfolio characteristics

Figure 2 - TOTL ETF portfolio characteristics (ssga.com)

TOTL sector allocation

Figure 3 - TOTL sector allocation (ssga.com)

TOTL sector allocation as of December 2022

Figure 4 - TOTL sector allocation as of December 2022 (TOTL semi-annual report)

TOTL has a high 119% turnover rate

Figure 5 - TOTL has a high 119% turnover rate (Seeking Alpha)

TOTL credit quality allocation

Figure 6 - TOTL credit quality allocation (ssga.com)

Benchmark credit quality allocation

Figure 7 - Benchmark credit quality allocation (ssga.com)

TOTL pays trailing 12 month distribution yield of 4.9%

Figure 8 - TOTL pays trailing 12 month distribution yield of 4.9% (Seeking Alpha)

TOTL historical returns

Figure 9 - TOTL historical returns (morningstar.com)

TOTL vs. BND

Figure 10 - TOTL vs. BND ETF comparison (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

