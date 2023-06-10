Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Hesitant China Reopening And Asian Stock Markets

David Kotok
Summary

  • China's economic reopening has been more modest and uneven than expected, with the manufacturing index falling for the second month and the non-manufacturing PMI slowing more than anticipated.
  • The disappointing weakness in domestic consumption is a significant headwind for China's reopening, with high youth unemployment and a property-market crisis impacting consumer attitudes.
  • Japanese, Taiwanese, and South Korean stock markets are leaving other Asian stock markets in the dust this year.
  • Chinese stocks, in particular, have fallen far short of the gains anticipated earlier in the year. This picture could change significantly at any time.

By William H. Witherell, Ph.D.

Last week, the report that China’s official Purchase Managers’ Index (PMI) for May came in below expectations was seen as evidence of weakening economic momentum in the second quarter. Investors had expected an uptick, but instead the manufacturing index

David Kotok
