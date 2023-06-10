Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tiny Tech Bank Defies U.S. Massacre Of The Minnows

Jun. 10, 2023 2:30 AM ETLOB
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • It’s a truism that the United States has too many banks, and even after the collapse of four lenders this year, the country could stand to lose a few more.
  • In lending and investing, Live Oak has zigged where others zagged.
  • Despite its low-tech clientele, Live Oak most punches above its weight in digital innovation.

Male loan manager with laptop meeting with client in bank branch office

Hero Images Inc

By Breakingviews

It's a truism that the United States has too many banks, and even after the collapse of four lenders this year, the country could stand to lose a few more. But while the latest count of nearly

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.