Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2023 Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 10, 2023 2:23 AM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), AEM:CA
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) John Tumazos Very Independent Research 2023 Conference June 6, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean-Marie Clouet - Director Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

John Tumazos

We're pleased to have Jean-Marie Clouet, the Director of Investor Relations of Agnico Mines -- Agnico Eagle Mines, will bring us up to date on their optimization programs. Please?

Jean-Marie Clouet

Thank you, John. And good morning, everybody. Since we talked to you about -- shared with you at the April story, I present to you where we are today looking at the business through the lens of our strategy, our operations, our unique growth implications and I may finish off with our financial.

So before starting, I just want to highlight that I would be making forward-looking statements. So I would ask you to read and consider the statement.

So who is Agnico Eagle? Many of you know the company, started about 66 years ago in the time of troubles and it remains to stay very much focused on path, which almost 75% of our production coming from Canada at this stage, and that's important from a geopolitical risk perspective, and it's something that I'll light through the presentation. At this stage, the company is expected to produce 3.3 million ounces at a cash cost of about [$865] per ounce, which is a leading among peers. And we have a very strong mineral reserve and mineral resource bases to go forward. How do you get there? It's pretty clear, very simple and consistent strategy, something not too hard. We focus on areas with very high reserves, full potential and low geopolitical risk. And second, we focus on per share metrics. We believe that the key to success for us is basically our value on a per share basis since the beginning of the business.

