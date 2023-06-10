Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vietnam Economy Hit By Slumping Exports And Power Blackouts

Jun. 10, 2023 4:00 AM ETVNAM, VNM
Summary

  • Vietnam's GDP growth rate moderated to a pace of 3.3% year-on-year (y/y) in the first quarter of 2023, after rapid GDP growth of 8.0% y/y in 2022.
  • Severe power outages due to a protracted heatwave have compounded the near-term challenges facing Vietnam's manufacturing sector, with many factories having been hit by recurring power blackouts.
  • The US remains Vietnam's largest export market, accounting for 29.4% of total merchandise exports.

Morning Traffic on Lo Duc Street in Hanoi Vietnam

NicolasMcComber/E+ via Getty Images

Vietnam's GDP growth rate moderated to a pace of 3.3% year-on-year (y/y) in the first quarter of 2023, after rapid GDP growth of 8.0% y/y in 2022. Vietnam's manufacturing export sector has faced increasing headwinds due to slowing growth in the US

