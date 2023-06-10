Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - May 2023

Jun. 10, 2023 4:20 AM ETSHV, IEF, AGG, VGSH, HYG, SHY, LQD, SCHO, SPY, ACWV
Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
149 Followers

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 44.8 billion in May, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool was 81%.
  • Fixed income and commodity-based ETFs saw net buying in May, with ‘buys’ surpassing ‘sells’ by 8 and 12 percentage points, respectively.
  • Fixed income products dominated May’s top ten by traded notional volume, particularly those offering investment exposure to Treasurys.

Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

Dragon Claws

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 44.8 billion in May, while

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
149 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.