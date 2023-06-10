Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equinor ASA: A Lot To Like About

Jun. 10, 2023 5:27 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Revenues and others were $29.22 billion in 1Q23, down from $36.39 billion in the same quarter a year ago and down 13.6% sequentially.
  • The first quarter production was 2,130K Boep/d, up from 2,106K Boep/d in the same period in 2022 and up 4.1% sequentially. Gas production was 1,059 Boep/d.
  • I recommend buying EQNR between $25.7 and $25 with possible lower support at $24.2.
Equinor headquarters in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reported its first quarter 2023 results on May 4, 2023.

Note: This article updates my article published on March 27, 2023. I have followed EQNR on Seeking Alpha since January 2017.

This article

Chart

EQNR Quarterly Revenue per segment 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Chart

EQNR 1-Year chart oil and gas prices (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

EQNR Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Revenues and others were $29.22 billion in 1Q23, down from $36.39 billion in the same quarter a year ago and down 13.6% sequentially (please see the graph above).

Note: Most preceding quarters have been restated, but the chart indicates the original amount.

Chart

EQNR Liquid Price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EQNR Quarterly US NG price History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EQNR Quarterly CFO History (Fun Trading)

Table

EQNR 2023 Guidance (EQNR Presentation)

Chart

EQNR Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: I use the generic free cash flow, not including divestitures. It is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow.

Chart

EQNR Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

EQNR Quarterly Oil Production History (Fun Trading)

This quarter production growth is driven by Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 and Peregrino coming on stream and Snohvit and Caesar Tonga coming back in operations. In the US Gulf of Mexico, the Shell-operated Vito field was put on stream and will contribute to future production growth.

We saw high deliveries of natural gas to Europe with gas up almost 2% from last quarter. And Coast Cluster our processing plants delivering 99% production efficiency.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.22K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade EQNR occasionally. Looking to start a new long position at lower price.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

