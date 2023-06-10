Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
USA: Top 20 Big-Yield CEFs, Discount-Premium Taboos

Jun. 10, 2023 5:57 AM ETLiberty All-Star Equity (USA)ADX, CSQ, DNP, GOF, PDI, PDO, PTY, RQI, RVT, UTF, UTG
Blue Harbinger
Summary

  • Is it ever okay to invest in a CEF that trades at a premium to NAV? Is it ever NOT okay to invest in an attractive one at a discount?
  • The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund offers a big 10.0% annual distribution (paid quarterly) and currently trades at a discount to its NAV.
  • We review USA in detail and compare it to 20 other top big-yield-CEFs, with a special focus on premium and discount considerations and taboos.
  • We conclude with our strong opinion on investing in the USA and other top CEFs too.
The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) is a popular big-yield closed-end fund (“CEF”). It offers an annual distribution yield equal to 10% of its net asset value (“NAV”) with 2.5% paid quarterly. And it currently trades at a discount to its NAV (it previously traded at a large premium). In this report, we review USA in detail (including its strategy, distribution policy and current pricing), and then compare it to 20 top big-yield CEFs from varying categories (including some important guidelines on when it might be okay to purchase a CEF at a premium to NAV and when it might not be). We conclude with our strong opinion about investing in USA and a few other CEFs in particular, especially considering their current price premium-versus-discount dynamics.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund, Yield: 10.0%

As mentioned, USA is a popular big-yield closed-end fund. And as you can see in the following table, it has delivered some powerful long-term total returns (it's outperformed peers and the S&P 500 over the last 10 years). Plus, USA currently trades at a discount to its net asset value (i.e. the aggregate value of all of its underlying holdings is higher than its current market price) a quality that many investors find attractive (and something that is only true of some of the 20 top funds in the following table).

data as of 08-Jun-23 (CEF Connect, Stock Rover)

(PDI) (DNP) (CSQ) (UTF) (UTG) (ADX) (PTY) (GOF) (RQI) (RVT) (PDO)

Note: an extended and downloadable version of the above table is available here.

To be fair, the funds in the above table follow widely different strategies (some are stock funds and others are bond funds) and they shouldn’t all be benchmarked to the S&P 500 (a 100% stock index). However, the table does highlight some important differentiators, which we will cover in

YCharts

CEF Connect

CEF Connect

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger
- - - - - - - 

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

