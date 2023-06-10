Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: No IPOs, But The Pipeline Gets A Pickup With 3 New Filers

Jun. 10, 2023 5:30 AM ETAZTR, CAVA, SRFM, VTMX, PXDT, BOF
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
Summary

  • There were no pricings this past week, as the sole scheduled deal delayed Azitra.
  • Electric air travel company Surf Air Mobility filed for a direct listing on the NYSE.
  • Pixie Dust Technologies, a Japanese maker of personal care devices and spatial materials, filed to raise $19 million at a $143 million market cap.

There were no pricings this past week, as the sole scheduled deal delayed Azitra (AZTR). But the calendar still saw some activity, with restaurant chain CAVA Group (CAVA) launching its $260 million offering; it's expected

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

