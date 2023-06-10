Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nasdaq: Winner Facing Headwinds

Jun. 10, 2023 7:13 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)ICE
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
992 Followers

Summary

  • NASDAQ has experienced significant growth and margin improvement, with increased subscription revenue and diversification.
  • Market conditions are attractive, but cyclicality remains an issue as company's reliance on capital markets is evident.
  • Anti-Financial Crime (AFC) segment offers diversification potential, and continued expansion in this area is essential for the company's success.
  • With an EBITDA-M of 32% and NIM of 18%, the company is of extremely high quality. It has a wide moat and deep expertise, implying long-term success.
  • We suggest caution until market conditions improve, as growth is materially slowing.

Wall Street Sign in New York With American Flags in the Background

tunart

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is generating margin improvement alongside growth, as well as increasing its subscription revenue and diversification.
  • Market conditions are attractive, with increased demand for Insight services, Fraud and Money Laundering support, as well as
Chart
Data by YCharts

NASDAQ

NASDAQ Financials (Tikr Terminal)

NASDAQ

Revenue split (NASDAQ)

NASDAQ

Market Platforms (NASDAQ)

N.A.S.D.A.Q

Capital Access Platforms (NASDAQ)

Anti financial crime nasdaq fraud

AFC (NASDAQ)

NYSE ICE CME

TAM (NASDAQ)

NASDAQ Index

SaaS (NASDAQ)

New York Stock Exchange

Debt profile (NASDAQ)

Chart
Data by YCharts

NASDAQ

Valuation (TIkr Terminal)

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
992 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.