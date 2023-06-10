Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Occidental Petroleum: Strong Free Cash Flow And Growth Opportunities Ahead

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
120 Followers

Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway holds a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum and in this analysis, I examine my top three reasons for buying OXY.
  • Warren Buffett has stated that Berkshire will not make an offer for control of OXY, but they may still increase their stake through buybacks, warrants, or open market purchases.
  • Even if Berkshire won't buy OXY outright, you could still benefit from holding the stock long-term alongside Buffett.

A close up of many red oil barrels

mevans/E+ via Getty Images

Berkshire Hathaway's history of buying into OXY

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has just seen its largest shareholder Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) add to its position in the company. Berkshire already owned ~217 million

oxy free cash flow

Analyst's presentation, data from SEC filings and Ycharts.com

This article was written by

Martin Fjeldhoj profile picture
Martin Fjeldhoj
120 Followers
Investor with a focus on "total cash return" opportunities within US and abroad.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.