Introduction

When thinking about an article, usually I want to read my own articles, but it took me a significant time to search for a right one. Therefore, I need a reference log or "inventory", so the nice title is up as "The Market Research Inventory [MRI].

The MRI consist of four Major Components: 1) The Top-To-Bottom Approach, 2) The Momentum/Trend Trade, 3), Investing vs. Trading, and 4) Portfolio.

The four components have nine X-rays:

The Top-To-Bottom Approach: x1) Market Cycles, x2) Business Cycles, x3) Inflation, x4) Inverted Yield Curve, x5) Monetary Policy, and x6) Fiscal Policy.

The Momentum/Trend Trade: x7) The Paper-and-Pencil Only [PPO] Approach.

Investing vs. Trading: x8) Investing vs. Trading.

Portfolio: x9) Portfolio.

Each X-ray has Links [Ls], such as L1, L2,...L33, L34. I selected 34 out of 54 articles

As a result, I save time, so do my dear fellow investors. If any readers have any questions about any definitions in my article, she/he may easily link an article in the same group.

For instance, I used the "PPO" Approach so often in my recent articles. She/he can easily link x7 to get the original article.

Table 1. The Market Research Inventory [MRI] As Of June 9, 2023

1. Market Cycles From Top To Bottom

L1/x1/1): "A Bear? Or A Bull? It Really Doesn't Matter"

L2/x1/1) The Great Market Crash [GMC] Watch

L3/x1/1) The 2013 Tantrum in June and September Again?

L4/x1/1) The Market, in March, April, and May?

L5/x1/1) My Investment Journey Since 2010 And Where I Am Now?

L6/x1/1) Is There A Bond Conundrum?

L7/x1/1) The Stock Market And U.S. Economy in The Coming Two Weeks

2. Business Cycles From Top To Bottom

L8/x2/1) The Simple And Easy Great Recession Watch With Tracking, Examining, And Accounting: TEA Approach

L9/x2/1) The Pandemic Recession: Is It A Right Call

L10/x2/1) A 'Recession', A 'Bear Market' And A Market Crash' On Deck In 2023?

L11/x2/1) Backing To The 2009 Origin?

L12/x2/1) Recession Forecast?

3. Inflation

L13/x3/1) What Is Inflation? Inflation Is Overstated? Then Why So Low For Long?

L14/x3/1) Inflation Conundrum, Revisited

L15/x3/1) A Newborn Baby Bull Market And LESADA Hypothesis

4. Inverted Yield Curve [IYC]

L16/x4/1) 10-Year Treasury Yield Curve, Litmus Test And Trump Trade in 2017

L17/x4/1) Treasury Normal Yield Curve - Fed Operate On Curve Routinely - Conundrum To Markets

5. Monetary Policy

L18/x5/1) The Federal Reserve Doesn't Blink This Time, The Market Does

L19/x5/1) New Direction of Monetary Policy, Reborn Secular Market

L20/x5/1) The New Monetary Policy In Low Rate Era. Fischer-Yellen Crystal-How-Work?

L21/x5/1) A Message From Jackson Hole Wyoming Is Fed Charged Fischer-Yellen's Crystal

6. Fiscal Policy

L22?x6/1) Why I Am Still On Trump-Trade-Bandwagon

7. The Paper-Pencil Only [PPO] Approach

L23/x7/2) How To Manage Trading And Portfolios With Paper-And-Pencil Only [PPO} Approach

8. Investing vs. Trading

L24/x8/3) Investing (Boring But Profitable In A Long Term) vs. Trading (Exciting But Risky In A Short Term): Here A Way To Enjoy Both

L25/x8/3) How To Start Investing Or Trading Or Both

9. Portfolio

L26/x9/4) A Dual Portfolio Strategy With 2 Controls Has Worked Out. Can It Weather Any Looming Storms?

L27/x9/4) Can A Well-Defined Portfolio With Enough Cash Weather Major Storms?

L28/x9/4) A Simple But Winning Strategy: Permanent Asset Allocation

L29/x9/4) A Single System With The C/C Ratio And The Shadow A-A Decision

L30/x9/4) The 5 Years: Is It A Benchmark For Well Diversified Portfolios

L31/x9/4) Stacking Investment Packs Or Going On Roll Off

L32/x9/4) Stacking Investment Packs: An Astonishing Attainment

L33/x9/4) How To Protect Bull's Nest Egg In Late Age

L34/x9/4)Late Bull's 5-Year-Investment Plan: A Numerical Illustration

The Nine-Weeks-Old Current Uptrend, Beginning on March 31st, has Gained Another Stronger Footing - as of June 9, 2023

The "PPO" Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/downtrend which has not been detected by clever algorithm (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts.

By the PPO Approach, it is a bit edge on tracking the current Uptrend, started in nine weeks ago, and the Uptrend has been confirmed every week and every month.

The "P" is a plus and the "m" is "minus" so the S&P 500 daily closing prices are classified by either "P" or "m"

Table 1: Momentums & Trends (Mar. 01, 2023 - Jun. 09, 2023) Date Close %CH m/P 02/28/23 3,970.15 * * 03/01/23 3,951.39 -0.47% m 03/02/23 3,981.35 0.76% P 03/03/23 4,045.64 1.61% P 03/06/23 4,048.42 0.07% P 03/07/23 3,986.37 -1.53% m 03/08/23 3,992.01 0.14% P 03/09/23 3,918.32 -1.85% m 03/10/23 3,861.59 -1.45% m 03/13/23 3,855.76 -0.15% m 03/14/23 3,919.29 1.65% P 03/15/23 3,891.93 -0.70% m 03/16/23 3,960.28 1.76% P 03/17/23 3,916.64 -1.10% m 03/20/23 3,951.57 0.89% P 03/21/23 4,002.87 1.30% P 03/22/23 3,936.97 -1.65% m 03/23/23 3,948.72 0.30% P 03/24/23 3,970.99 0.56% P 03/27/23 3,977.53 0.16% P 03/28/23 3,971.27 -0.16% m 03/29/23 4,027.81 1.42% P 03/30/23 4,050.83 0.57% P 03/31/23 4,109.31 1.44% P 04/03/23 4,124.51 0.37% P 04/04/23 4,100.60 -0.58% m 04/05/23 4,090.38 -0.25% m 04/06/23 4,105.02 0.36% P 04/10/23 4,109.11 0.10% P 04/11/23 4,108.94 0.00% P 04/12/23 4,091.95 -0.41% m 04/13/23 4,146.22 1.33% P 04/14/23 4,137.64 -0.21% m 04/17/23 4,151.32 0.33% P 04/18/23 4,154.87 0.09% P 04/19/23 4,154.52 -0.01% m 04/20/23 4,129.79 -0.60% m 04/21/23 4,133.52 0.09% P 04/24/23 4,137.04 0.09% P 04/25/23 4,071.63 -1.58% m 04/26/23 4,055.99 -0.38% m 04/27/23 4,135.35 1.96% P 04/28/23 4,169.48 0.83% P 05/01/23 4,167.87 -0.04% m 05/02/23 4,119.58 -1.16% m 05/03/23 4,090.75 -0.70% m 05/04/23 4,061.22 -0.72% m 05/05/23 4,136.25 1.85% P 05/08/23 4,138.12 0.05% P 05/09/23 4,119.17 -0.46% m 05/10/23 4,137.64 0.45% P 05/11/23 4,130.62 -0.17% m 05/12/23 4,124.08 -0.16% m 5/15/2023 4,136.28 0.30% P 5/16/2023 4,109.90 -0.64% m 5/17/2023 4,158.77 1.19% P 5/18/2023 4,198.05 0.94% P 5/19/2023 4,191.98 -0.14% m 5/22/2023 4,192.63 0.02% P 5/23/2023 4,141.58 -1.22% m 5/24/2023 4,115.24 -0.64% m 5/25/2023 4,151.28 0.88% P 5/26/2023 4,205.45 1.30% P 5/30/2023 4,205.52 0.00% P 5/31/2023 4,179.83 -0.61% m 6/1/2023 4,221.02 0.99% P 6/2/2023 4,282.37 1.45% P 6/5/2023 4,282.37 0.00% P 6/6/2023 4,273.79 -0.20% m 6/7/2023 4,283.85 0.24% P 6/8/2023 4,293.93 0.24% P 6/9/2023 4,298.86 0.11% P NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance Click to enlarge

Table 2: The m/P on Friday Apr. 2023, May 2023, and Jun. 2, 2023 Month Date Apr. 6 14 21 28 * m/P P m P P * May 5 12 19 26 * m/P P m m P * Jun. 2 9 16 23 30 m/P P P * * * NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 2, by using Table 1. Click to enlarge

Table 1 counts 1) 1"m"/1"P"was 13 vs. 7 ("m" had EDGE), 2) 2"m"/2"P" was: 4 vs. 7 ("P" had BIG EDGE), 3"m"/3"P" was: 1 vs. 6 ("P" had Super BIG EDGE), 4"m"/4"P" was 1 vs. 1 (EVEN).

"P" added another BIG EDGE on 2"m"/2"P (4 vs. 6) on the top of one Super BIG EDGE on 3"m"/3"p" (! vs. 6), making 1 BIG EDGE and 1 Super BIG EDGE.

In Table 2, "P" had 3 votes out of 4 in Apr., and 2 vote in May., Jun. "W1 & W2" 2, While "m" got 1 vote out of 4 in Apr., 2 in May,

The "P" vs. "m" was 7 vs. 3 on Friday Vote.

As a result, "P" had not only a significant EDGE over "m" but also more favorable votes (7 vs. 3) over "m" as of June 9th.

Since $3,970.25 on Feb. 28, the S&P 500 Index has steadily advanced to $4,109.31 on Mar. 31 (+3.50%), $4,169.48 on Apr. 28 (+1.46%), and $4,179.83 on May 31 (+0.25%).

Check this outstanding performance of the S&P 500 Index with Yahoo Finance.

Concluding Remarks

Table 1 will no doubt facilitate my market research tremendously because I spent a lot of time searching for the article which is a vital reference for writing a new article.

In the same way, my readers want to know my view on any topic (in fitting to my approach or macroeconomic issues), they easily link my article which may contain the answer or some hints.

In June, the market seems to struggle dominating on the current Uptrend, because we have seen a quick sector/leadership rotation. At the closing, we have witnessed the bullishness come back nicely, but by a baby step.

That's why I play very conservatively every session, without committing in any big way. I must hang on in a few weeks particularly.