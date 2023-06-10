Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Fed Needs To Keep Hiking Until The Damage Is Obvious

Summary

  • The Fed needs to continue hiking rates until there is obvious damage to the economy and financial markets.
  • The heavily shorted homebuilders are the most indicative of the recent FOMO bounce in stocks, in expectation of the Fed's pause.
  • The labor market is still too tight, and the core inflation is still way too high and sticky for the Fed to even consider a pause.

Policy path expectations

The FOMC is set to make the interest rate decision at the June meeting next week on Wednesday. Based on the Federal Funds futures, the market expects the Fed to:

  • pause in June
  • hike
The March Projections

New home price

Dow Jones

Chart
Homebuilders short interest

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

