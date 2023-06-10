Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inter & Co Stock: Approach With Caution

Jun. 10, 2023 10:21 AM ETInter & Co, Inc. (INTR)NU
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
12 Followers

Summary

  • Inter & Co, a Latin American fintech bank, aims to reach 60 million customers by 2027 and achieve a 30% cost-to-income ratio and a 30% return on equity.
  • The bank's shares have appreciated recently, partially correcting poor trading performance, but still leaving room for more upside.
  • Risks include the challenge of monetizing a growing customer base and potential defaults on commercial loans amid a global economic slowdown.

Woman hand holding credit cards and using smartphone for shopping online with payment on internet banking.

Sitthiphong

Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) is a Latin American fintech bank that has been showing enormous growth in the number of clients in the Brazilian market.

Since the company started trading on the Nasdaq, shares have fallen more than 50% until

Chart
Data by YCharts

Inter & Co Gross Loan Portfolio

Inter & Co Investor Relations

Banco Inter equity value

Banco Inter's price-to-book value (Status Invest)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Inter & Co NPL's trend since 2021

Inter & Co Investor Relations

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
12 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.