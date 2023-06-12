Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Equitrans Midstream And The Most Valuable Pipeline

TJ Roberts profile picture
TJ Roberts
3.23K Followers

Summary

  • Mountain Valley Pipeline completion by end of year.
  • Current state of permitting makes Equitrans even more valuable to own.
  • Equitrans' projects forthcoming will substantially increase revenue.
  • Atlantic Coast Pipeline was killed and lost $8B.
  • MVP Southgate could reap Atlantic Coastline profits without loss.

Strong rise of natural gas prices during a global energy crisis.

Equitrans Midstream's Mountain Valley Pipeline is the Most Valuable Pipeline

Torsten Asmus

In my last article on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), Mountain Valley Pipeline's completion looked gloomy, but there was still a chance; now that chance has become a reality, and

Blue Ridge Mountains

Blue Ridge Mountains (MountainValleyPipeline.info)

MVP Initial Timeline

MVP Initial Timeline (MountainValleyPipeline.info)

Mountain Valley Pipeline & Atlantic Coastal Pipeline Maps

Mountain Valley Pipeline & Atlantic Coastal Pipeline Maps (MVPsouthgate.com)

LNG Export Race 2015-2022

LNG Export Race 2015-2022 (EIA - US Energy Information Administration)

This article was written by

TJ Roberts profile picture
TJ Roberts
3.23K Followers
I've written research articles on Enphase Energy (ENPH), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Amprius (AMPX), Enovix (ENVX), Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), FTC Solar (FTCI), Katapult (KPLT), and Profound Medical (PROF).  Enphase has been by far my most successful endeavor, and their energy systems are the best in terms of reliability, safety, performance and longevity.  My articles on Amprius and Enovix spotlight an incredibly bright future for these battery companies that could offer a huge return for investors.  My article on Lease-to-Own company, Katapult (KPLT), discusses a beat-down company that is starting to show signs of life with 2023 being their pivotal year.  My article on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) discusses the highly political Mountain Valley Pipeline.  Please enjoy my articles, and as always, do your own due diligence.  Good luck!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.