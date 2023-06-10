jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Earlier this year, someone asked me what my biggest investment mistake was in recent history. This was part of a self-reflection among investors and traders. While I have made plenty of mistakes in the past, I have to say that ever since I started to focus on long-term investing instead of trading, my biggest mistakes weren't assets that I bought but assets that I didn't buy.

While I wouldn't say that not buying General Electric (NYSE:GE) is the biggest mistake of my career (so far), it certainly was a mistake. When General Electric was struggling, I was part of the crowd that advised people to stay away. That worked out quite well.

However, I lost sight of the company when it started to improve. I bought stock from peer companies and built a long-term portfolio that consisted of almost 50% industrials.

General Electric is right in my wheelhouse - especially once it spins off its renewable business.

In this article, I'll walk you through my thoughts and the company's comments as we discuss the tremendous progress of the modern General Electric company, which comes with impressive aerospace assets.

So, let's get to it!

General Electric Is Back - And It Has Everything I'm Looking For

I'm not going to spend a lot of time discussing the recent stock price surge. After all, that's old news now. Especially long-term investors are well-aware that they are now in the midst of one of the company's strongest rallies in modern history after suffering through a massive downtrend that started in 2017 and didn't end until the depths of the pandemic in 2020.

FINVIZ

Suddenly, General Electric has everything going in its favor.

Spin-Offs & Debt Reduction

After spinning off GE Healthcare Technologies (GEHC), which is already trading 33% above its starting price, the company is now benefiting from several other tailwinds.

The current GE company exists of two businesses, GE Aerospace, and GE Vernova, which are on track to become independent investment-grade companies in early 2024.

General Electric

In its 1Q23 earnings call, GE made clear that it has made progress in simplifying its balance sheet, monetizing stakes in AerCap (AER) and Baker Hughes (BKR), and appointing new Board members with expertise in Aerospace and Energy.

Also, internal restructuring efforts are underway to separate the businesses, including establishing legal entities, tax structures, capital arrangements, and everything else that goes with a complex task like this.

Furthermore, during the 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference hosted by Bernstein, the company elaborated on its efforts to reduce debt.

The company has made significant progress in reducing its leverage levels, surpassing the $100 billion mark in debt reduction. This improved financial position allows the company to adopt an offensive strategy and focus on growth opportunities as it prepares for the aforementioned separation of GE Vernova and GE Aerospace.

Especially in aerospace and renewable energy, having available capacities for funding is key.

Looking at the chart below, we see that GE's debt reduction is nothing short of stunning.

Data by YCharts

Using 2023 expectations, we're dealing with $6.2 billion in net debt, which translates to a net leverage of less than 0.9x EBITDA. As a result, the company has a BBB+ credit rating, which is one step below the A-range.

With that said, next year, General Electric will become a pure-play aerospace company, which excites me a lot as I'm a huge fan of that industry. I have roughly 21% aerospace and defense exposure in my portfolio.

In general, innovative aerospace companies benefit from tremendous pricing power and a desperate need for airlines and governments (defense) to innovate, expand capacities, and keep existing assets in good shape (aftermarket).

Hence, the fact that both commercial aerospace and defense are now benefiting from easing supply chains, returning post-pandemic demand, and national security tailwinds gives GE additional tailwinds.

Progress In Aerospace & Renewables

According to General Electric, GE Aerospace is a leading provider of propulsion and services worldwide, which is well-known by most investors. The company has a significant role in supporting commercial air travel, serving approximately 3 billion passengers in the past year.

GE Aerospace's commercial engines and services business contributes a substantial portion of the revenue, with 70% coming from services.

The company holds a strong position in the narrowbody space, partnering with major airframers such as Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF).

GE Aerospace's new LEAP engine, exclusive to Boeing 737 MAX and with over 50% market share in the Airbus A320 family, is expected to drive growth.

Related to that, the company expects a significant increase in LEAP deliveries this year, despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

Additionally, GE Aerospace is focused on supporting airlines with their increasing demand for lift (which means engines) and meeting the high aftermarket growth expectations through reliable services and parts supply.

Note that providing aftermarket services and sales isn't just to keep customers happy. It's about benefiting from a goldmine.

Oliver Wyman estimates that the installed base will consistently rise by 2.9% per year. In 2023, the installed base of turboprops, regional jets, widebody jets, and narrowbody jets was 27.4K. That number could rise to 36K in 2033. Not only does this mean strong demand for new aircraft and engines, but it also means that all of these planes need aftermarket services and parts. After all, new planes are expected to last for decades.

Oliver Wyman Analysis

Related to this, the company has a goal of achieving 20% operating margins in the aerospace division by 2025. During the aforementioned Bernstein conference, the company explained that this goal was established to demonstrate GE Aerospace's commitment to investors and stakeholders.

CEO Lawrence Culp (who worked for one of my all-time favorite holdings, Danaher (DHR)) mentioned that lean practices and decentralization could play crucial roles in achieving the target.

The focus on reducing costs through lean initiatives and leveraging the pricing structure in the aftermarket, along with the mix pressure from newer engine models like LEAP and 9X, will contribute to the desired margin expansion.

With that in mind, aerospace is currently firing on all cylinders. In the first quarter, orders rose by 14%, revenue increased by 25%, and margins expanded to 19.0%, which is a 240 basis points expansion.

General Electric

This allowed the company to achieve 17% organic revenue growth across all segments, more than doubling its adjusted profit with margin expansion and generating positive free cash flow.

Additionally, services proved to be a key asset, representing over 60% of revenue and providing resiliency, higher margins, and close customer relationships.

General Electric

As the aforementioned numbers already suggested, the Aerospace segment continued to experience strong commercial momentum, with double-digit growth in both the top and bottom lines.

Furthermore, the business focuses on partnering with airframers, airlines, and lessors to drive stability and predictability in future growth.

Key highlights include significant LEAP engine deliveries, growth in total shop visits, and record-breaking deals with customers like Air India.

GE Aerospace is also investing in next-generation technologies like hybrid electric engines and sustainable aviation fuels, which is a slow process, but still worth mentioning.

Growth is expected to remain strong, as we're now in the acceleration phase of post-pandemic demand, which includes both regional and international travel.

Accenture

Furthermore, the Venova segment also did very well.

GE Vernova, which is positioned to support the ongoing energy transition, demonstrated favorable secular growth. The business saw significant progress in renewables, driven by the Inflation Reduction Act and better visibility into the commercial pipeline. Orders nearly doubled, with strong growth in Grid and Onshore Wind, while Offshore Wind faced near-term challenges.

General Electric

Note that the overview below shows both strong equipment and service orders in aerospace and renewables.

General Electric

Power, which is a cash-generating business, delivered solid growth in both equipment and services, with a focus on gas power and decarbonization.

So far, so good, but what about the price tag?

Valuation

GE isn't just doing well, but it's also expected to continue to do well in the future.

Based on its strong performance and market demand in the first quarter, GE raised its guidance for adjusted EPS and free cash flow for the full year.

The adjusted EPS range was increased by $0.10, now expected to be $1.70 to $2.

The free cash flow range was raised by $200 million, now expected to be $3.6 to $4.2 billion.

General Electric

Despite anticipated headwinds from tougher comps, inflation, and investments, GE expects significant profit dollar growth and higher free cash flow in 2023 from volumes, pricing, and productivity improvements.

Looking at the overview below, we see that analysts agree with GE, as they estimate that 2023 free cash flow could come in at 4.0%, which would imply a 3.5% free cash flow yield, allowing the company to further reduce debt and potentially accelerate investments in new technologies - when needed, that is.

Leo Nelissen

Furthermore, thanks to secular and cyclical tailwinds, the company is on the path to generating $7.0 billion in 2025 free cash flow - based on the two existing business segments. That would imply a 6.0% free cash flow yield and confirm management comments regarding its growth opportunities.

With that said, the company is on its way to a 20x free cash flow multiple using 2024 expectations. I believe that valuation is fair.

The same goes for the EV/EBITDA multiple. Using 2023E numbers, GE is trading at a 17.4x multiple. That number drops to 12.6x using 2024 numbers.

Data by YCharts

Again, I'm using 2024 numbers here, but I have to say that GE is fairly valued, despite rising 63% year-to-date and almost 130% from its 52-week lows.

Also, speaking of a fair valuation, GE is trading at $106, which is where the consensus price target is as well.

On a longer-term basis, I expect GE to continue its uptrend. Assuming that GE will only include aerospace next year, I could see consistent total returns of more than 10% per year under normal circumstances (meaning no pandemic or major recession).

With that in mind, I'm not buying GE stock for two reasons.

The first one has to do with the fact that I have high industrial exposure already. I own Raytheon Technologies (RTX), which also produces commercial and defense engines. For example, it competes with GE in the narrowbody segment. It also produces a wide range of other commercial aviation products.

Economic growth isn't in a good spot. While this isn't impacting GE's core business, it could cause markets to provide us with another correction opportunity. Elevated rates and sticky inflation are likely to keep a lid on the stock market for a while. When adding that GE has priced in a lot of good news, I do not see a reason why investors should chase GE stock at current levels. I would wait for a 10-15% correction opportunity.

Takeaway

General Electric has made a remarkable comeback, and investors interested in GE shares should take note. With successful spin-offs, debt reduction, and strong progress in aerospace and renewables, GE is on track to become a pure-play aerospace company in 2024.

The company's focus on reducing costs, leveraging the aftermarket, and investing in next-generation technologies positions it well for future growth.

GE's impressive financial position, including net leverage of less than 0.9x EBITDA and a BBB+ credit rating, further supports its offensive strategy and pursuit of growth opportunities.

However, given the potential for market corrections and my existing industrial exposure, caution is advised in chasing GE stock at its current levels.

Nonetheless, I believe that GE has the potential to deliver consistent total returns of over 10% per year.

This also explains my bullish rating, despite my belief that investors should wait for a potential correction before adding exposure.