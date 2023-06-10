Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ares Management: Credit Competency Makes It A Sector Standout

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Ares Management Corporation has been the best-performing private asset manager (private equity/private credit) this year, with its stock returning 34.9% return YTD - well beyond any of its peers.
  • Ares relative fundamentals undergird this recent performance, with a good growth profile, profitability, and return metrics.
  • It is also a company with a distinguished competency in private credit investment, something that appears opportune in the current high-rate context.
  • Despite this, it is worth noting that the company is distinctly exposed to market-wide credit phenomena and is trading at a relatively expensive valuation, with near-term performance already priced in.
  • Nonetheless I think the full picture here amounts to a buy over a long-term investment horizon.

View on wall street yellow traffic light with black and white pointer guide. Green traffic light to Wall street banks money dollars finance offices. New York traffic light on Wall street money

Mikhail Leonov

Overview

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has been the best-performing private asset manager (private equity/private credit) this year, posting share price returns of 34.92% year to date. This price return has exceeded the major indices and is also well beyond that of

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.09K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.