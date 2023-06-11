aleksle/iStock via Getty Images

The Devon Investment Thesis Remains Robust Thanks To The Stellar Capital Allocation

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a tough year indeed, due to its natural correlation with WTI Crude Oil prices, tumbling by -36% and -41% over the past year, respectively. However, here is where we believe Mr. Market's pessimism has given oil/ gas investors with a very attractive entry point, while allowing long-term shareholders to dollar cost average.

The same moderation interestingly has not been witnessed with other oil/gas players, such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), which continue to trade relatively optimistically against the declining spot prices.

While we remain highly convinced about the relevance of the oil and gas industry through the next few decades, it appears that Mr. Market is determined to normalize the crude oil spot prices due to the peak recessionary fears.

For now, OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia's production cuts seemed to be non-events as well, with the crude oil prices still in a general malaise, despite the depleting US SPR to 353.5M barrels by June 06, 2023 (-2.3% MoM/ -31.9% YoY).

Nonetheless, we remain optimistic since market analysts expect WTI crude oil prices to "stay in a range of about 3 dollars above and below $70" in the near term, suggesting a higher new normal compared to pre-pandemic levels of $55. We welcome this upbeat projection indeed, given the notable ~25% upside from historical prices, potentially sustaining DVN's top and bottom lines.

This cadence may also sustain its dividend payout at current levels, at approximately $0.61 per share quarterly, similar to FQ1'23 levels after deducting the $0.11 per share benefit from divestiture contingency payments.

Based on the annualized sum of $2.44 and current DVN share prices, we are looking at a decent forward dividend yield of 4.87%, compared to its 4Y average of 4.9% and sector median of 4.52%.

Naturally, we must highlight that the upstream oil producer pays out variable dividends, a different strategy compared to other oil/gas players that pay out regular dividends. Perhaps it is for this reason that the stock has been more volatile to date, due to the uncertain WTI crude oil spot prices and similarly erratic dividend payouts.

For example, DVN paid out $596M in dividends for the last quarter (-31.8% QoQ/ -10.6% YoY), while spending $1.12B for its stock repurchase program (+26.5% sequentially) over the last twelve months [LTM]. Then again, 38M of shares have been retired over the LTM, allowing it to save $171M in annualized dividend payout.

This is on top of the moderate stock-based compensation expenses of $91M over the LTM (+16% sequentially), suggesting the management's sustained focus on shareholder returns thus far, especially made prudent at these depressed stock prices.

Meanwhile, depending on how the OPEC+ cuts and crude oil spot prices develop moving forward, we may see DVN's stock prices remain volatile, with Mr. Market seemingly punishing the management's decision to increase buybacks to $3B through 2024.

However, we remain bullish about the management's execution, with its long-term debts meaningfully moderated to $6.17B by the latest quarter (-4.6% YoY and -12.3% from the peak in FQ1'21), as its assets rose to $18.73B (+22.4% YoY).

DVN Remains Highly Profitable Compared To Pre-Pandemic Levels

In addition, DVN's annualized cash from operations remains excellent at $6.68B in the latest quarter, compared to the pre-pandemic levels of $2.07B in FY2019, suggesting a massive improvement in its profitability in the new normal of crude oil spot prices.

As a result, we believe the pessimism embedded in the upstream oil producer's NTM Market Cap/ Free Cash Flow [FCF] valuations of 8.7x is unwarranted, compared to the 5Y mean of 14.62x.

Despite DVN's elevated capex of $5.61B (+175% sequentially) impacting its FCF generation to $2.75B (-32.5% sequentially) over the LTM, it is evident that the management is investing in its production growth. It has already achieved FQ1'23 volumes of 320 MBbls/d and 641 MBoe/d, further aided by its acquisitions thus far.

This cadence demonstrates a sustained expansion from 254 MBbls/d and 529 MBoe/d in FQ1'19, or from 268 MBbls/d and 499 MBoe/d in FQ1'21 post-merger, with an FY2023 guidance of 653 MBoe/d at the midpoint (+7% YoY).

So, Is DVN Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

As a result of the exemplary use of hyper-pandemic profitability, we remain confident about DVN's capable management, strategic capital allocation, and variable dividend payouts ahead, no matter the volatility in the spot price.

With it trading cheaper than the average buyback price of $51.90, based on the total cost of $2B for 38.5M shares, the stock appears to be very attractive at these depressed levels, below its 50/ 100/ 200-day moving averages.

Combined with the excellent capital appreciation from the tighter share counts, we are rating DVN stock as a Buy here.