Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arkema: Entering Oversold Territory

Jun. 10, 2023 11:14 PM ETArkema S.A. (ARKAF), ARKAY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.1K Followers

Summary

  • Arkema remains in the midst of a cyclical downturn.
  • The stock has not been spared, underperforming by a wide margin over the last year.
  • But with the valuation down to excessively cheap levels, investors willing to stick it out through the near-term headwinds could come out ahead.
Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Scott Olson

Global specialty materials company Arkema SA (OTCPK:ARKAY) (OTCPK:ARKAF) has been punished this year amid fading China reopening hopes, as well as weakness across its key end markets. While Q1 outpaced a low bar, helped by relatively resilient

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.1K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.